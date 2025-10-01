 Vijayadashami 2025: Do's And Don’ts To Observe On Dussehra
e-Paper Get App
HomeLifestyleVijayadashami 2025: Do's And Don’ts To Observe On Dussehra

Vijayadashami 2025: Do's And Don’ts To Observe On Dussehra

The auspicious celebration of Dussehra, also known as the Vijayadashami festival, marks the triumph of good over evil, observed across the nation with great spirit and devotion. Dussehra marks the victory, where Maa Durga wins over the buffalo demon Mahishasura and Lord Rama defeats Ravana.

Sunanda SinghUpdated: Wednesday, October 01, 2025, 05:27 PM IST
article-image
Vijayadashami 2025 | Photo Attribution: Canva

The auspicious celebration of Dussehra, also known as the Vijayadashami festival, marks the triumph of good over evil, observed across the nation with great spirit and devotion. Dussehra marks the victory, where Maa Durga wins over the buffalo demon Mahishasura and Lord Rama defeats Ravana. Dussehra also marks the conclusion of the nine-day festival of Navratri and Durga Puja. There are a few things you should avoid during this auspicious day. Read the article to find out.

Dussehra 2025: Things to do

On the auspicious day of Dussehra, devotees should wake up early and take a bath before sunrise. Clean your home with gangajal and decorate with flowers and light. Offer prayers to your work tools, vehicles, or professional instruments as a form of gratitude and to seek good fortune.

Perform Saraswati Puja, the goddess of learning, by worshipping books and other learning materials.

FPJ Shorts
Happy Gandhi Jayanti 2025: 25+ Best Wishes, Messages & Greetings To Send Friends & Family
Happy Gandhi Jayanti 2025: 25+ Best Wishes, Messages & Greetings To Send Friends & Family
Greta Thunberg Among Activists As Israel Intercepts Gaza-Bound Flotilla Carrying Humanitarian Aid; VIDEO
Greta Thunberg Among Activists As Israel Intercepts Gaza-Bound Flotilla Carrying Humanitarian Aid; VIDEO
'Virat Kohli Is One Of...': Usain Bolt Visits Mumbai, Calls Cricket As The Biggest Thing; Video
'Virat Kohli Is One Of...': Usain Bolt Visits Mumbai, Calls Cricket As The Biggest Thing; Video
Samsung Expands One UI 8 Rollout: These Galaxy Phones Are Now Receiving The Android 16 Update
Samsung Expands One UI 8 Rollout: These Galaxy Phones Are Now Receiving The Android 16 Update

Wear new clothes and donate to the needy and less fortunate people.

Attend the Dussehra mela, which is organised by many communities.

Experience Ram Leela performances and witness Durga Visarjan

Make traditional sweets like jalebi, barfi, and kheer, and enjoy a large feast with your family and friends.

Tell the epic tale of Ramayana, and in some regions, people exchange leaves from the apta tree, symbolising gold and prosperity.

Things to avoid during the festival

Avoid consuming these items, including meats, eggs, garlic, and alcohol.

Do not welcome negative things and avoid indulging in greed, lust, and anger

Do not promote and perform violence, including hurting plants and other living creatures.

Avoid excessive firecrackers and do not make fun of religious sentiments.

Avoid littering and polluting in public places.

Read Also
Dussehra 2025: Know Date, Auspicious Time, Rituals And Celebration Of Vijayadashami
article-image

Celebration

Dussehra is celebrated across India with diverse customs and traditions. Dussehra coincides with Durga Puja, marking the return of Goddess Durga to Mount Kailash. It is also regarded as an auspicious time to embark on new learning endeavors.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Happy Gandhi Jayanti 2025: 25+ Best Wishes, Messages & Greetings To Send Friends & Family

Happy Gandhi Jayanti 2025: 25+ Best Wishes, Messages & Greetings To Send Friends & Family

Gandhi Jayanti: Know Some Interesting Facts About 'Father Of The Nation'

Gandhi Jayanti: Know Some Interesting Facts About 'Father Of The Nation'

Vijayadashami 2025: Do's And Don’ts To Observe On Dussehra

Vijayadashami 2025: Do's And Don’ts To Observe On Dussehra

Zendaya Takes Over Paris In Mini Metallic Dress, Flaunts Bedazzling Engagement Ring At Louis Vuitton...

Zendaya Takes Over Paris In Mini Metallic Dress, Flaunts Bedazzling Engagement Ring At Louis Vuitton...

What Is Saduma Na Garba? Men Dance In Sarees To Lift Curse Placed By A Woman

What Is Saduma Na Garba? Men Dance In Sarees To Lift Curse Placed By A Woman