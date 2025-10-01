Vijayadashami 2025: Do's And Don’ts To Observe On Dussehra

Vijayadashami 2025 | Photo Attribution: Canva

The auspicious celebration of Dussehra, also known as the Vijayadashami festival, marks the triumph of good over evil, observed across the nation with great spirit and devotion. Dussehra marks the victory, where Maa Durga wins over the buffalo demon Mahishasura and Lord Rama defeats Ravana. Dussehra also marks the conclusion of the nine-day festival of Navratri and Durga Puja. There are a few things you should avoid during this auspicious day. Read the article to find out.

Today, on the ninth day of Navratri, devotees honor Maa Siddhidatri, the ninth form of Durga. Tomorrow is Vijayadashami, a festival symbolising the victory of good over evil, justice over injustice, truth over falsehood, and light over darkness. The establishment of the RSS on… pic.twitter.com/AS01YypeE2 — DD News (@DDNewslive) October 1, 2025

Dussehra 2025: Things to do

On the auspicious day of Dussehra, devotees should wake up early and take a bath before sunrise. Clean your home with gangajal and decorate with flowers and light. Offer prayers to your work tools, vehicles, or professional instruments as a form of gratitude and to seek good fortune.

Perform Saraswati Puja, the goddess of learning, by worshipping books and other learning materials.

Wear new clothes and donate to the needy and less fortunate people.

Attend the Dussehra mela, which is organised by many communities.

Experience Ram Leela performances and witness Durga Visarjan

Make traditional sweets like jalebi, barfi, and kheer, and enjoy a large feast with your family and friends.

Tell the epic tale of Ramayana, and in some regions, people exchange leaves from the apta tree, symbolising gold and prosperity.

Shirdi, Maharashtra: The 107th Punyatithi Mahotsav of Sai Baba begins in Shirdi, marking his Mahasamadhi on Vijayadashami, 15 October 1918. Thousands of devotees from across the country attended. Over the next three days, the festival will feature palkhi processions, bhajans,… pic.twitter.com/bGVc4loBw5 — IANS (@ians_india) October 1, 2025

Things to avoid during the festival

Avoid consuming these items, including meats, eggs, garlic, and alcohol.

Do not welcome negative things and avoid indulging in greed, lust, and anger

Do not promote and perform violence, including hurting plants and other living creatures.

Avoid excessive firecrackers and do not make fun of religious sentiments.

Avoid littering and polluting in public places.

Celebration

Dussehra is celebrated across India with diverse customs and traditions. Dussehra coincides with Durga Puja, marking the return of Goddess Durga to Mount Kailash. It is also regarded as an auspicious time to embark on new learning endeavors.