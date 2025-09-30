Dussehra 2025: Know Date, Auspicious Time, Rituals And Celebration Of Vijayadashami

Dussehra 2025 | Photo Credit: Canva

The auspicious celebration of Dussehra, also known as the Vijayadashami festival, marks the triumph of good over evil, observed across the nation with great spirit and devotion. Dussehra marks the victory, where Maa Durga wins over the buffalo demon Mahishasura and Lord Rama defeats Ravana. Dussehra also marks the conclusion of the nine-day festival of Navratri and Durga Puja. Keep reading to know the date and subh muhurat.

#WATCH | Jagdalpur, Chhattisgarh | 600-year-old Dussehra tradition continues in Bastar, celebrating the symbolic marriage of Bel fruits by the royal family.



According to tradition, the royal family members left the palace and reached the Sargipal forest, where they were… pic.twitter.com/FSZwZLr7XJ — ANI (@ANI) September 30, 2025

Legends of Dussehra

Dussehra, also referred to as Vijayadashmi, celebrates the victory of good over evil. It marks Lord Rama's triumph over the demon Ravana and Goddess Durga's defeat of the buffalo demon Mahishasura. The festival symbolises that righteousness wins, no matter how powerful evil seems. According to mythology, Ravana kidnapped Sita during her 14-year exile with Lord Rama.

VIDEO | Nagpur: Final rehearsal underway ahead of RSS Dussehra Mega Rally on October 2, showcasing advanced physical and ideological training for swayamsevaks.



The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh will celebrate its centenary year starting on Dussehra, October 2, marking 100 years… pic.twitter.com/HVVYNI4S5t — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) September 30, 2025

With the help of his brother Lakshmana, Hanuman, and the Vanar Sena, Rama fought and defeated Ravana on the tenth day, which is celebrated by burning effigies of Ravana, Kumbhakaran, and Meghnath. In Bengal, Vijayadashmi is marked by traditions such as Sindoor Khela and the Dhunuchi dance, along with the immersion of Durga idols in vibrant processions, symbolising the goddess's return to her heavenly home.

Dussehra 2025 muhurat

According to Drik Panchang, the festival will be celebrated on Thursday, October 2, 2025.

Vijay Muhurat - 02:09 PM to 02:56 PM

Dashami Tithi Begins - 07:01 PM on October 01, 2025

Dashami Tithi Ends - 07:10 PM on October 02, 2025

Shravana Nakshatra Begins - 09:13 AM on October 02, 2025

Shravana Nakshatra Ends - 09:34 AM on October 03, 2025

Read Also Know The Significance Of The Earthen Pot In Navratri

Celebration

Dussehra is celebrated across India with diverse customs and traditions. Dussehra coincides with Durga Puja, marking the return of Goddess Durga to Mount Kailash. It is also regarded as an auspicious time to embark on new learning endeavors.