Dussehra 2025: Know Date, Auspicious Time, Rituals And Celebration Of Vijayadashami

The auspicious celebration of Dussehra, also known as the Vijayadashami festival, marks the triumph of good over evil, observed across the nation with great spirit and devotion. Dussehra marks the victory, where Maa Durga wins over the buffalo demon Mahishasura and Lord Rama defeats Ravana. Dussehra also marks the conclusion of the nine-day festival of Navratri and Durga Puja. Keep reading to know the date and subh muhurat.
Legends of Dussehra
Dussehra, also referred to as Vijayadashmi, celebrates the victory of good over evil. It marks Lord Rama's triumph over the demon Ravana and Goddess Durga's defeat of the buffalo demon Mahishasura. The festival symbolises that righteousness wins, no matter how powerful evil seems. According to mythology, Ravana kidnapped Sita during her 14-year exile with Lord Rama.
With the help of his brother Lakshmana, Hanuman, and the Vanar Sena, Rama fought and defeated Ravana on the tenth day, which is celebrated by burning effigies of Ravana, Kumbhakaran, and Meghnath. In Bengal, Vijayadashmi is marked by traditions such as Sindoor Khela and the Dhunuchi dance, along with the immersion of Durga idols in vibrant processions, symbolising the goddess's return to her heavenly home.
Dussehra 2025 muhurat
According to Drik Panchang, the festival will be celebrated on Thursday, October 2, 2025.
Vijay Muhurat - 02:09 PM to 02:56 PM
Dashami Tithi Begins - 07:01 PM on October 01, 2025
Dashami Tithi Ends - 07:10 PM on October 02, 2025
Shravana Nakshatra Begins - 09:13 AM on October 02, 2025
Shravana Nakshatra Ends - 09:34 AM on October 03, 2025
Celebration
Dussehra is celebrated across India with diverse customs and traditions. Dussehra coincides with Durga Puja, marking the return of Goddess Durga to Mount Kailash. It is also regarded as an auspicious time to embark on new learning endeavors.