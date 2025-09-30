 Dussehra 2025: Know Date, Auspicious Time, Rituals And Celebration Of Vijayadashami
e-Paper Get App
HomeLifestyleDussehra 2025: Know Date, Auspicious Time, Rituals And Celebration Of Vijayadashami

Dussehra 2025: Know Date, Auspicious Time, Rituals And Celebration Of Vijayadashami

The auspicious celebration of Dussehra, also known as the Vijayadashami festival, marks the triumph of good over evil, observed across the nation with great spirit and devotion. Dussehra marks the victory, where Maa Durga wins over the buffalo demon Mahishasura and Lord Rama defeats Ravana.

Sunanda SinghUpdated: Tuesday, September 30, 2025, 01:47 PM IST
article-image
Dussehra 2025 | Photo Credit: Canva

The auspicious celebration of Dussehra, also known as the Vijayadashami festival, marks the triumph of good over evil, observed across the nation with great spirit and devotion. Dussehra marks the victory, where Maa Durga wins over the buffalo demon Mahishasura and Lord Rama defeats Ravana. Dussehra also marks the conclusion of the nine-day festival of Navratri and Durga Puja. Keep reading to know the date and subh muhurat.

Legends of Dussehra

Dussehra, also referred to as Vijayadashmi, celebrates the victory of good over evil. It marks Lord Rama's triumph over the demon Ravana and Goddess Durga's defeat of the buffalo demon Mahishasura. The festival symbolises that righteousness wins, no matter how powerful evil seems. According to mythology, Ravana kidnapped Sita during her 14-year exile with Lord Rama.

With the help of his brother Lakshmana, Hanuman, and the Vanar Sena, Rama fought and defeated Ravana on the tenth day, which is celebrated by burning effigies of Ravana, Kumbhakaran, and Meghnath. In Bengal, Vijayadashmi is marked by traditions such as Sindoor Khela and the Dhunuchi dance, along with the immersion of Durga idols in vibrant processions, symbolising the goddess's return to her heavenly home.

FPJ Shorts
Mallikarjun Kharge Hospitalised! Congress President Admitted To MS Ramaiah Hospital In Bengaluru Due To Fever
Mallikarjun Kharge Hospitalised! Congress President Admitted To MS Ramaiah Hospital In Bengaluru Due To Fever
Watch: Tilak Varma, Shivam Dube Continue Trolling Mohsin Naqvi After Asia Cup Trophy Drama
Watch: Tilak Varma, Shivam Dube Continue Trolling Mohsin Naqvi After Asia Cup Trophy Drama
Dussehra 2025: Know Date, Auspicious Time, Rituals And Celebration Of Vijayadashami
Dussehra 2025: Know Date, Auspicious Time, Rituals And Celebration Of Vijayadashami
Mumbai News: Developer Accused Of Defying MHADA Orders, Families Still Await Homes In ₹7-Crore Flat Scam
Mumbai News: Developer Accused Of Defying MHADA Orders, Families Still Await Homes In ₹7-Crore Flat Scam

Dussehra 2025 muhurat

According to Drik Panchang, the festival will be celebrated on Thursday, October 2, 2025.

Vijay Muhurat - 02:09 PM to 02:56 PM

Dashami Tithi Begins - 07:01 PM on October 01, 2025

Dashami Tithi Ends - 07:10 PM on October 02, 2025

Shravana Nakshatra Begins - 09:13 AM on October 02, 2025

Shravana Nakshatra Ends - 09:34 AM on October 03, 2025

Read Also
Know The Significance Of The Earthen Pot In Navratri
article-image

Celebration

Dussehra is celebrated across India with diverse customs and traditions. Dussehra coincides with Durga Puja, marking the return of Goddess Durga to Mount Kailash. It is also regarded as an auspicious time to embark on new learning endeavors.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Dussehra 2025: Know Date, Auspicious Time, Rituals And Celebration Of Vijayadashami

Dussehra 2025: Know Date, Auspicious Time, Rituals And Celebration Of Vijayadashami

Muslim Man Joins Garba & Joyfully Blends In Celebrations: Leaves Netizens Divided Over Viral Video

Muslim Man Joins Garba & Joyfully Blends In Celebrations: Leaves Netizens Divided Over Viral Video

Looking For Peaceful Weekend Getaway? Anand Mahindra Shares This Blissful Place Right Here In...

Looking For Peaceful Weekend Getaway? Anand Mahindra Shares This Blissful Place Right Here In...

'Cool Mama's' Dating Advice To Bhaanji Leaves Internet In Splits

'Cool Mama's' Dating Advice To Bhaanji Leaves Internet In Splits

Shocking! Mumbai Video Shows Disabled Woman In Wheelchair Not Able To Board BEST Bus Due To THIS...

Shocking! Mumbai Video Shows Disabled Woman In Wheelchair Not Able To Board BEST Bus Due To THIS...