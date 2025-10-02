Alia Bhatt Channels RARKPK's 'Rani Chatterjee' At North Bombay Durga Pujo Celebrations

By: Amisha Shirgave | October 02, 2025

Alia stunned at the North Bombay Sarbojanin Durga Puja celebrations, dressed in a pista-hued Dhakai Jamdani sari with a shimmering zari border

All images from Instagram

She paired the saree with a white chikankari blouse featuring a plunging neckline and full sleeves, balancing tradition with contemporary chic

The entire look was styled by Rhea Kapoor, who highlighted simplicity with luxurious fabrics

Alia accessorised with statement earrings and a delicate ear chain/Kanauti, adding a regal touch to her outfit. The Kanautis were a courtesy of Sunita Kapoor, Rhea's mother

Her subtle red bindi and sindoor-inspired touch with red bangles perfectly channeled Bengali festive vibes

With soft waves, flushed cheeks, and muted lips, her natural glam enhanced the timeless appeal

Alia posed with Rani Mukherjee, her friend Ayan and Tanisha Mukherjee

