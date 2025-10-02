IN PICS: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh Performs Shastra Puja On The Auspicious Occasion Of Dussehra

By: Sunanda Singh | October 02, 2025
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh celebrated Dussehra with Army personnel at the military station in Bhuj, Gujarat, on Thursday, October 2, 2025.
The ceremony symbolises respect for weapons and the traditional practice of Dussehra.
Rajnath Singh offered flowers and garlanded AK-203 rifles.
The day before Dussehra, Rajnath Singh performed the Ravan Dahan ceremony at the military station in Bhuj.
The Defence Minister lauded the uninterrupted collaboration between the Army, Navy, and Air Force that prevented Pakistan's efforts to infiltrate India's defence system from Leh to Sir Creek.
Rajnath Singh described the significance of Shastra Puja, stating that it reflects India's civilizational philosophy, where weapons are revered as instruments of dharma.
On this special occasion, Singh virtually inaugurated the Tidal Independent Berthing Facility and the Joint Control Centre in the strategic Creek sector.
