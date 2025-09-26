Know The Significance Of The Earthen Pot In Navratri

Shardiya Navratri | Photo Credit: Canva

In Hindu traditions, every ritual carries a deep spiritual meaning, and during Navratri, the earthen pot or Kalash holds a very special significance. The earthen pot is considered a symbol of Goddess Durga herself, representing creation, fertility, and divine energy. Just as an earthen pot holds water, the essence of life. It is believed to hold the presence of the goddess and her blessings when installed during rituals.

About Sharidya Navratri

Navratri is one of the most celebrated festivals in India, which is dedicated to Goddess Durga and her nine divine forms, collectively known as Navadurga. Each form carries a special significance and symbolises different aspects of life, teaching us valuable lessons of strength, purity, wisdom, and compassion. These nine forms are worshipped across the nine days of Navratri, and each goddess inspires devotees to embrace her qualities in their lives.

Significance of Kalash in Navratri | File Image

Significance of Kalash in Navratri

The Kalash is usually filled with sacred water, topped with mango leaves and a coconut. The Kalash is then adorned with red cloth or a sacred thread. Each element has its own symbolism: water represents life, mango leaves signify purity and growth, while the coconut symbolizes prosperity and the fulfillment of desires. When placed during Navratri, this Kalash becomes the seat of the goddess, inviting her divine presence into the household.

Kalash signifies the womb

The ritual of Ghatasthapana (Kalash Sthapana) marks the beginning of Navratri. Devotees install the Kalash with prayers, invoking Maa Durga to reside within it for nine days. This act is believed to attract positive energy, peace, and prosperity into the home. It also reminds us of the goddess’s nurturing power, as the pot signifies the womb, where life begins.

Keeping a Kalash during Navratri is not just a ritual but a way of connecting with the cosmic energy of the goddess. It symbolises the union of the five elements: earth, water, fire, air, and space. It brings balance and harmony. Devotees believe that worshipping the Kalash is equivalent to worshipping the goddess herself.

Thus, the earthen pot is much more than a vessel; it is a sacred symbol of Durga’s power, purity, and protective presence, making it one of the most important rituals of Navratri celebrations.