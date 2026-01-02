Meet Aloka, Indian Stray Dog Who Is Now Walking 2,300 Miles Across USA To Advocate Peace; Dons Heart Sign On Its Forehead | WATCH | Instagram @walkforpeace.usa

A group of Buddhist monks is currently undertaking an extraordinary walking journey across the United States to promote peace, and accompanying them every step of the way is Aloka, a calm and devoted dog who has captured hearts online.

As the Walk for Peace moves through Georgia, it’s not just the monks who are drawing attention along highways. It’s Aloka, fondly known on social media as the “Peace Dog,” who has become one of the most recognisable faces of the journey. With a heart-shaped mark on his forehead, Aloka is often seen walking quietly beside the monks, sometimes trotting ahead confidently, and occasionally riding along when he needs a break.

According to the group’s Facebook page, Aloka is believed to be around four years old and is said to be an Indian Pariah dog. His story began in India, where he lived as a stray before joining the monks during an earlier peace walk. After following them faithfully and refusing to leave, Aloka became a permanent part of their journey, his loyalty now stretching mile after mile across the US.

The ongoing walk spans 120 days and approximately 2,300 miles, covering 10 states as the group makes its way toward Washington, D.C. After Georgia, the monks and Aloka are expected to pass through or near Athens, Georgia; Charlotte, Greensboro, and Raleigh in North Carolina; and Richmond, Virginia, before reaching the nation’s capital.

The Peace Walk has built a massive digital following, with over 500,000 followers on Facebook and 610,000 followers on Instagram. Aloka himself even has a dedicated hashtag, #AlokathePeaceDog.

Marking a special moment, the group recently shared a celebratory post on Instagram that read: “A Milestone on the First Day of the New Year! We are overwhelmed with gratitude and joy to share that both our Facebook and Instagram pages for the Walk for Peace have reached over 500k followers today on the first day of 2026!”

Along the way, the group has been met with warm encouragement from local residents, and their message of peace has resonated strongly online.