Drass- India's Coldest Village & 'Getaway To Ladakh'; Indians Don't Need To Head To Switzerland For Cold Winters Now

Drass- India's Coldest Village & 'Getaway To Ladakh'

Nestled high in the Kargil district of Ladakh, Drass, also spelled Dras, is gaining attention as one of India’s most extreme yet fascinating travel destinations. Often referred to as the coldest inhabited village in India and the world’s second-coldest inhabited place, Drass sits amid stark Himalayan landscapes, framed by towering mountains and vast snow-covered plains.

For many travellers journeying between Srinagar and Kargil, Drass is merely a signboard en route. However, for those willing to pause, the village offers an experience that rivals popular European winter destinations, without leaving the country. During peak winter, temperatures in Drass can plunge below –40°C, transforming the region into a frozen wonderland where daily life moves at a slow pace.

Located at the foothills of the strategic Zoji La mountain pass, Drass holds both natural and historical importance. While winters are harsh and best suited for seasoned adventurers, summers paint a very different picture. Between June and September, the valley turns green and accessible, making it a popular base for treks leading to the Amarnath Cave and the scenic Suru Valley.

Drass is also closely linked to India’s military history. It lies near Tiger Hill and Tololing, key battlegrounds of the 1999 Kargil War. Travellers can visit the Drass War Memorial, which honours the soldiers who laid down their lives during the conflict. Other notable spots include Manman Top, offering views up to the Line of Control (LoC), and the Brigade War Gallery, which documents the events of the Kargil War.

The best time to explore Dras is during the summer months when roads are open and weather conditions are favourable. Winter visits, though challenging, leave visitors with unforgettable visuals of a frozen Himalayan village.

How To Reach Drass?

Drass is accessible via road from Srinagar and Kargil. The nearest airport is in Leh, while the closest major railway station is Jammu Tawi. Regular buses connecting Srinagar and Kargil also pass through the Drass sector, making it a reachable yet offbeat destination for travellers seeking raw, cold-weather adventure within India.