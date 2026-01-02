 2026's Sakat Chauth Will Be The Year's Biggest Chaturthi! Check Correct Date, Puja Muhurat, Rituals, Spiritual Significance & More
e-Paper Get App
HomeLifestyle2026's Sakat Chauth Will Be The Year's Biggest Chaturthi! Check Correct Date, Puja Muhurat, Rituals, Spiritual Significance & More

2026's Sakat Chauth Will Be The Year's Biggest Chaturthi! Check Correct Date, Puja Muhurat, Rituals, Spiritual Significance & More

Sankashti Chaturthi is observed on the fourth day of the waning moon half (Krishna Paksha) of the month, according to the Hindu calendar. It is an auspicious occasion dedicated to Lord Ganesha. Worshipping the Lord with his holy names and fasting on this day are believed to bring peace, prosperity, and knowledge.

Sunanda SinghUpdated: Friday, January 02, 2026, 04:30 PM IST
article-image
Sakat Chauth | Canva

Sakat Chauth, also known as Sankashthi Chaturthi, is an auspicious day in the Hindu religion. Each month, Krishna Paksha Chaturthi is observed as Sankashti Chaturthi, which is dedicated to Lord Ganesha. Sakat Chauth is primarily celebrated in the northern states of India and is dedicated to Goddess Sakat. It is also referred to as Sankat Chauth, Til-Kuta Chauth, Vakra-Tundi Chaturthi, and Maghi Chauth. Observing a fast from dawn to dusk on Sakat Chauth is believed to bring good health to sons. Worshipping Lord Ganesha on this day is said to bring happiness and prosperity.

About Sakat Chauth

Worshipping Lord Ganesha with his holy names and fasting on this day are believed to bring peace, prosperity, and knowledge. According to the legend, Sakat Chauth (Sankashti Chaturthi) is considered to be the day when Lord Shiva declared his son Ganesha the most superior among all gods. Thus, women observe a special fast as per their capacities for the betterment of the family.

Sakat Chauth 2026: Date and muhurat

FPJ Shorts
Navi Mumbai Traffic Advisory: Palm Beach Road To Remain Partially Closed For Run Navi Mumbai Marathon On Jan 4
Navi Mumbai Traffic Advisory: Palm Beach Road To Remain Partially Closed For Run Navi Mumbai Marathon On Jan 4
Kumki 2 OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch Prabhu Solomon’s Musical Adventure Drama Online?
Kumki 2 OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch Prabhu Solomon’s Musical Adventure Drama Online?
Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah To Pay Special Tribute To Dharmendra As Gokuldham Society Rings In New Year
Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah To Pay Special Tribute To Dharmendra As Gokuldham Society Rings In New Year
OPPO Reno15 Series to Launch in India on January 8, 2026, Bringing 200MP AI Imaging and Advanced Video Features
OPPO Reno15 Series to Launch in India on January 8, 2026, Bringing 200MP AI Imaging and Advanced Video Features

According to Drik Panchang, Sakat Chauth will be observed on Tuesday, January 06, 2026.

Chaturthi Tithi Begins - 08:01 AM on January 06, 2026

Chaturthi Tithi Ends - 06:52 AM on January 07, 2026

Moonrise on Sakat Chauth Day - 08:41 PM

Sakat Chauth on Tuesday, January 06, 2026

Rituals to perform

On this auspicious day, devotees should wake up early and take a bath before Sunrise. Clean your home with Gangajal and wear neat and clean clothes. It is best to visit the Lord Ganesha temple on this day to seek blessings. But if you can't see the temple, you can worship the deity at home.

Prepare an asan and put a yellow cloth on it. Place the idols of Lord Ganesha. Offer flowers, panchamrit, bhog (kheer, fruits, and dry fruits), and recite Lord Ganapati mantra, Vishnu Stotra, Geeta, and finally perform Lord Vishnu and Goddess Lakshmi Aarti.

Read Also
Pongal 2026: The Harvest Festival Will Be Observed On January 14
article-image

Lord Ganesha mantra meaning

ॐ वक्रतुण्ड महाकाय सूर्यकोटि समप्रभ। निर्विघ्नं कुरु मे देव सर्वकार्येषु सर्वदा॥ (Om Vakratunda Mahakaya Suryakoti Samaprabha). This mantra translates to "O Lord with curved trunk, huge body, radiant like millions of suns, may all my tasks always be accomplished without any obstacles."

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

2026's Sakat Chauth Will Be The Year's Biggest Chaturthi! Check Correct Date, Puja Muhurat, Rituals,...

2026's Sakat Chauth Will Be The Year's Biggest Chaturthi! Check Correct Date, Puja Muhurat, Rituals,...

Gallery FPH: Jyoti Chordia's Exhibition 'Connecting Lives' To Be Inaugurated On January 3

Gallery FPH: Jyoti Chordia's Exhibition 'Connecting Lives' To Be Inaugurated On January 3

Can You Die Of A Common Flu? Influencer Paul Kim's 5-Yo Son Loses Battle To 'Unusually Aggressive...

Can You Die Of A Common Flu? Influencer Paul Kim's 5-Yo Son Loses Battle To 'Unusually Aggressive...

Pongal 2026: The Harvest Festival Will Be Observed On January 14

Pongal 2026: The Harvest Festival Will Be Observed On January 14

Virat Kohli's Face Painting Picture With Anushka Sharma Sparks Fans' Frenzy Into Spiderman's...

Virat Kohli's Face Painting Picture With Anushka Sharma Sparks Fans' Frenzy Into Spiderman's...