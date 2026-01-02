2026's Sakat Chauth Will Be The Year's Biggest Chaturthi! Check Correct Date, Puja Muhurat, Rituals, Spiritual Significance & More

Sakat Chauth | Canva

Sakat Chauth, also known as Sankashthi Chaturthi, is an auspicious day in the Hindu religion. Each month, Krishna Paksha Chaturthi is observed as Sankashti Chaturthi, which is dedicated to Lord Ganesha. Sakat Chauth is primarily celebrated in the northern states of India and is dedicated to Goddess Sakat. It is also referred to as Sankat Chauth, Til-Kuta Chauth, Vakra-Tundi Chaturthi, and Maghi Chauth. Observing a fast from dawn to dusk on Sakat Chauth is believed to bring good health to sons. Worshipping Lord Ganesha on this day is said to bring happiness and prosperity.

About Sakat Chauth

Worshipping Lord Ganesha with his holy names and fasting on this day are believed to bring peace, prosperity, and knowledge. According to the legend, Sakat Chauth (Sankashti Chaturthi) is considered to be the day when Lord Shiva declared his son Ganesha the most superior among all gods. Thus, women observe a special fast as per their capacities for the betterment of the family.

Sakat Chauth 2026: Date and muhurat

According to Drik Panchang, Sakat Chauth will be observed on Tuesday, January 06, 2026.

Chaturthi Tithi Begins - 08:01 AM on January 06, 2026

Chaturthi Tithi Ends - 06:52 AM on January 07, 2026

Moonrise on Sakat Chauth Day - 08:41 PM

Sakat Chauth on Tuesday, January 06, 2026

Rituals to perform

On this auspicious day, devotees should wake up early and take a bath before Sunrise. Clean your home with Gangajal and wear neat and clean clothes. It is best to visit the Lord Ganesha temple on this day to seek blessings. But if you can't see the temple, you can worship the deity at home.

Prepare an asan and put a yellow cloth on it. Place the idols of Lord Ganesha. Offer flowers, panchamrit, bhog (kheer, fruits, and dry fruits), and recite Lord Ganapati mantra, Vishnu Stotra, Geeta, and finally perform Lord Vishnu and Goddess Lakshmi Aarti.

Lord Ganesha mantra meaning

ॐ वक्रतुण्ड महाकाय सूर्यकोटि समप्रभ। निर्विघ्नं कुरु मे देव सर्वकार्येषु सर्वदा॥ (Om Vakratunda Mahakaya Suryakoti Samaprabha). This mantra translates to "O Lord with curved trunk, huge body, radiant like millions of suns, may all my tasks always be accomplished without any obstacles."