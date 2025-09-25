Shardiya Navratri 2025: What Do The Nine Forms Of Durga Symbolise?

Nine Forms Of Durga | File

Navratri is one of the most celebrated festivals in India which is dedicated to Goddess Durga and her nine divine forms, collectively known as Navadurga. Each form carries a special significance and symbolises different aspects of life, teaching us valuable lessons of strength, purity, wisdom, and compassion. These nine forms are worshipped across the nine days of Navratri, and each goddess inspires devotees to embrace her qualities in their lives.

Significance of Shardiya Navratri

Sharidya Navratri is a nine-day Hindu festival dedicated to the worship of Goddess Durga and her nine forms. According to the Hindu lunar calendar, it is observed in the month of Ashwin. During these auspicious days, devotees observe fast, offer prayers, perform puja, and light lamps for the entire nine days.

Forms of Goddess Durga

Maa Shailputri

The first day of Navratri is dedicated to the first incarnation of Durga, Goddess Shailputri. Born to Lord Himalaya, Shailputri literally means the daughter (putri) of mountain (shaila). She is also known as Hemavati. Goddess Shailputri is also worshipped as Parvati, since she was married to Lord Shiva. The goddess, who is the embodiment of the holy trinity—Brahma, Vishnu and Mahesh — has a crescent moon on her forehead, and can be seen seated on a white bull. In her right hand one can see a trident and a lotus flower in her left hand.

Maa Brahmacharini

On the second day of Navratri, the second form of Durga, Maa Brahmacharini, is worshipped. Also known as Tapascharini, Uma and Aparna, Maa Brahmacharini signifies knowledge, wisdom, austerity and loyalty. According to legends, Goddess Parvati who was born to Daksha Prajapati as Devi Seti, her unmarried form is worshipped as Maa Brahmacharini. She teaches discipline and dedication in spiritual practice.

Maa Chandraghanta

The form of Chandraghanta is worshipped on the third day, representing the married aspect of Goddess Parvati. Her name is derived from the half-moon on her forehead, and the colour associated with this day is red. The colour represents courage, strength and power.

Maa Kushmanda

The name Kushmanda is derived from Sanskrit. It consists of three components: 'Ku' signifies smallness, 'Ushma' refers to heat, and 'Anda' represents a celestial egg. Maa Kushmanda is the goddess of light and energy, believed to have created the universe. She radiates energy and symbolises vitality, prosperity, and happiness.

Maa Skandamata

Goddess Skandamata is the fifth form of the goddess Durga. The word "Skanda" means Kartikeya, the son of Mata Parvati and Lord Shiva, and "mata" means mother. Maa Skandamata is regarded as the mother of Lord Kartikeya (also known as Skanda or Murugan). He is also called Subramanya in many parts of the country. Goddess Skandamata rides on a lion, and she possesses four hands. On the one hand, she holds the infant form of her son, Lord Skanda, and on the other is Abhaymudra, which dispels all fears. In her two other hands, she holds lotus flowers.

Maa Katyayani

The sixth day of Navratri is dedicated to Maa Katyayani, the warrior Goddess who embodies the most intense form of Goddess Durga. She is also referred to as Mahishasur Mardini, meaning "the destroyer of the demon Mahishasur." Devi Katyayani is depicted seated on a majestic lion adorned with four arms.

In her left hand, she holds a lotus flower and a sword, while her right hand is positioned in the Abhaya and Varada Mudras, symbolising protection and blessing, respectively. Maa Katyayani is known to restore strength and courage, and it is believed that those who worship this form of Maa Durga receive her divine protection.

Maa Kalaratri

Goddess Kalaratri is worshipped on the seventh day of Navratri and is often described as the most intense and powerful form among the Navadurga. The word “Kalaratri” translates to “the one who is the night of death (kala),” symbolising the destroyer of darkness, fear, and ignorance.

According to Hindu belief, when demons and negative forces threatened the universe, Goddess Parvati took on the terrifying form of Kalaratri to annihilate them. She is depicted with a dark complexion, disheveled hair, three eyes, and a fearless expression. She rides a donkey and carries a sword, while her blessings hand (abhaya mudra) assures protection to her devotees.

Maa Mahagauri

Goddess Mahagauri is the eighth form of Navadurga and a highly revered manifestation of Goddess Parvati. She is worshipped on the eighth day (Ashtami) of Navratri. She is the symbol of purity, serenity, and inner peace.

According to Hindu legends, after Goddess Parvati performed intense penance to marry Lord Shiva, her body became dark due to harsh austerities and living in the forests. Seeing her devotion, Lord Shiva blessed her by cleansing her body in the holy waters of the Ganga, which turned her complexion into a radiant white glow. From then, she was known as Mahagauri, meaning “the extremely fair and pure one.”

Maa Siddhidatri

The word “Siddhidatri” comes from Siddhi meaning spiritual power or accomplishment, and Datri meaning the giver. According to scriptures, Maa Siddhidatri blesses her devotees with eight types of siddhis (like Anima, Mahima, Garima, Laghima, etc.) and many other divine powers. She sits on a lotus or a lion, holds a mace, chakra, lotus, and shankha in her four hands, and radiates calmness and divine grace.

Together, these nine forms of Durga inspire balance in life—strength with compassion, power with wisdom, and courage with peace. Navratri reminds us to honour these qualities, embrace positivity, and walk the path of righteousness.