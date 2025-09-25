 Navratri 2025 Day-4: When Maa Bijasan Destroyed Raktbeej... Famous Salkanpur Temple Perched On Hilltop Stands As A Witness Of Protection
Legend has it that Maa Bijasain is the goddess of victory and protection, blessing her devotees with courage to fight life’s battles.

Kajal KumariUpdated: Thursday, September 25, 2025, 04:24 PM IST
article-image
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Imagine the divinity of Devi, when she destroyed a demon like ‘Raktbeej,’ made a throne of it and sat on it with pride, blessing her devotees!

This is where the famous temple got its name - Bijasan Temple.

The temple, perched atop the Bijasain hill in Madhya Pradesh’s Sehore, has always been a symbol of faith for devotees from across Madhya Pradesh and beyond. 

The legend of Maa Bijasain is deeply embedded in the local folklore, a story of a fierce warrior goddess who protects her people. And each year, that story feels more alive than ever. Instilling new faith within devotees.

But to seek blessing from her, one has to ascend 1,000 steps leading to the sanctum.

article-image

Hill transforms into celestial spectacle

Devotees in saffron and red, climb the steep stairway carrying Shreefal, chunari and diyas and their hearts brim with hope and gratitude. 

As evening falls, the temple complex glows with thousands of earthen lamps, turning the hilltop into a celestial spectacle.

During Navratri, special aartis and all-night jagrans are organised, where the beats of dhol and the devotional songs send waves of energy across the devotees.

article-image

Mata Bijasan Legend 

Long ago, a demon named Mahishasura and other asuras started tormenting the world. 

The gods were unable to defeat them and therefore, they called the supreme energy of Adi Shakti

And this is how the supreme energy emerged. One of these forms was Mata Bijasan (or Beejasani Mata). 

It is said that she appeared on the 8th day of Navratri (Ashtami) and destroyed a demon who was spreading terror across the land. 

Her name ‘Bijasan’ comes from ‘Beej’ (seed/origin) and ‘Aasan’ (seat), symbolising the primal power seated at the origin of creation and destruction.

Locals believe that after slaying Raktbeej, Maa Bijasan chose to reside on hilltops (like Salkanpur in Sehore district and other shrines across Madhya Pradesh) to keep watch over her devotees, give them courage and protect them from evil.

