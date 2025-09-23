 Navratri 2025 Day-2: PM Jawaharlal Nehru Ordered 51-Kund Yajna At Datia’s Pitambara Peeth During 1962 War Against China…And It Worked!
FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, September 23, 2025, 05:40 PM IST
Datia (Madhya Pradesh): Datia, Madhya Pradesh, is home to the famous Pitambara Peeth, a temple dedicated to Maa Baglamukhi, also known as Pitambara.

She is worshipped as the goddess of power, protection, and victory over enemies.

During the 1962 India-China war, Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru reportedly requested a 51-kund yajna (fire ritual) at Pitambara Peeth to seek divine blessings for peace and victory.

The war ended when China declared a ceasefire on November 20, 1962, and withdrew its troops back to the positions they held before the war, along the border now called the Line of Actual Control (LAC).

This event has since become a significant part of the temple's history, attracting thousands of devotees seeking blessings for strength and protection.

Mystical Beliefs Around Pitambara Peeth That Draw Thousands

Datia’s famous Pitambara Peeth is not just a temple, it is wrapped in legends that keep devotees curious and amazed.

Goddess of Power: The main deity here is Maa Bagalamukhi, also called Maa Pitambara. Devotees believe she can stop evil forces and protect her followers from enemies.

Darshan Through a Window: Unlike most temples, here you don’t walk through a grand gate to see the goddess. Instead, devotees get darshan through a small window, which makes the experience unique.

Changing Forms: Many say the goddess’s form changes at different times of the day. Some devotees feel her face and aura look different in the morning, noon, and evening.

Yellow Everywhere: “Pitambara” means yellow clothes. The color is special here. Devotees wear yellow, offer yellow food, and even present yellow flowers to please the goddess.

Temple of Power Seekers: From common people to politicians, many visit this Peeth to seek blessings for victory, strength, and success. It is said that leaders often perform special prayers here.

Ancient Shiva Temple Inside: Along with Maa Pitambara, the complex also has a Mahabharata-era Shiva temple, adding more charm and history to the place.

The famous legend, Jawaharlal Nehru linked the temple to India’s history. The yajna continued for several days, and on the final day, news came that China had stopped its invasion.

While Nehru may not have visited in person, the story shows the deep faith placed in the temple’s power.

Devotees believe her blessings can remove obstacles, give strength, and bring justice in difficult situations.

Maa Pitambara is one of the ten Mahavidyas in Hindu tradition. She is usually depicted in bright yellow attire, symbolizing courage and energy. The temple also has shrines for Dhumavati, Kal Bhairav, Lord Hanuman, and Parashuram. The nearby historic Vankhandeshwar Shiva Temple adds to the spiritual importance of the site.

Pitambara Peeth continues to attract devotees from across Madhya Pradesh. People visit to offer prayers, perform rituals, and seek Maa Pitambara’s blessings for protection, courage, and success in life.

