Bhopal Power Cut January 3: Power Supply Will Be Affected In LIG Quarter, Dairy Estate Colony, Aditya Avenue & More Check Full List

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Bhopal residents have been informed about scheduled power cuts across multiple areas on January 2, 2026. The outages are due to departmental work and maintenance.
Residents are advised to plan their day accordingly and take necessary precautions.
Areas and timings:
Areas: Pushpa Nagar, LIG Quarter, Kabristan, 80 Feet Road, Rest House, MPEB Office, Garam Gaddha Road, Nagar Nigam Office, Kammu Ka Bagh, Mahamai Ka Bagh, Petrol Pump, etc.
Time: 10:00 to 16:00
Reason: Departmental work
Areas: Shankaracharya Nagar, Dhobi Ghat, etc.
Time: 10:00 to 16:00
Reason: Departmental work
Areas: Catholic Graveyard, Barkhedi Kala, Barkhedi Khurd, Dairy Estate Colony, Bull Mother Farm, Gol Ghar, Chandanpura, Mendora, Sharda Vihar Colony, Awla Nursery, Kerwa Kothi, Kerwa MP Tourism
Time: 13:00 to 16:00
Reason: Departmental work
Areas: Lake Pearl Garden, Aditya Avenue, Garden Estate, Col Corner, Suvidh Vihar, Suraj Nagar, Manan Hospital
Time: 11:00 to 15:00
Reason: Departmental work
Areas: Danish Kunj, DK-2, Siddhi Samriddhi Heights, Jain Temple and nearby areas
Time: 08:00 to 10:00
Reason: Departmental work
Areas: Hinotiya, Suhagpur, Sage Green City, Narela, Pipaliya Caso
Time: 10:00 to 16:00
Reason: Departmental work