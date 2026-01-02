Bhopal Power Cut January 3: Power Supply Will Be Affected In LIG Quarter, Dairy Estate Colony, Aditya Avenue & More Check Full List |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Bhopal residents have been informed about scheduled power cuts across multiple areas on January 2, 2026. The outages are due to departmental work and maintenance.

Residents are advised to plan their day accordingly and take necessary precautions.

Areas and timings:

Areas: Pushpa Nagar, LIG Quarter, Kabristan, 80 Feet Road, Rest House, MPEB Office, Garam Gaddha Road, Nagar Nigam Office, Kammu Ka Bagh, Mahamai Ka Bagh, Petrol Pump, etc.

Time: 10:00 to 16:00

Reason: Departmental work

Areas: Shankaracharya Nagar, Dhobi Ghat, etc.

Time: 10:00 to 16:00

Reason: Departmental work

Areas: Catholic Graveyard, Barkhedi Kala, Barkhedi Khurd, Dairy Estate Colony, Bull Mother Farm, Gol Ghar, Chandanpura, Mendora, Sharda Vihar Colony, Awla Nursery, Kerwa Kothi, Kerwa MP Tourism

Time: 13:00 to 16:00

Reason: Departmental work

Areas: Lake Pearl Garden, Aditya Avenue, Garden Estate, Col Corner, Suvidh Vihar, Suraj Nagar, Manan Hospital

Time: 11:00 to 15:00

Reason: Departmental work

Areas: Danish Kunj, DK-2, Siddhi Samriddhi Heights, Jain Temple and nearby areas

Time: 08:00 to 10:00

Reason: Departmental work

Areas: Hinotiya, Suhagpur, Sage Green City, Narela, Pipaliya Caso

Time: 10:00 to 16:00

Reason: Departmental work