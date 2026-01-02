 Bhopal Power Cut January 3: Power Supply Will Be Affected In LIG Quarter, Dairy Estate Colony, Aditya Avenue & More Check Full List
Bhopal will witness scheduled power cuts in several areas on January 2, 2026, due to departmental work and maintenance. Localities including Pushpa Nagar, Shankaracharya Nagar, Danish Kunj, Barkhedi areas, Lake Pearl Garden, and Hinotiya will be affected at different times between 8 am and 4 pm. Residents have been advised to plan their activities accordingly.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, January 02, 2026, 08:02 PM IST
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Bhopal residents have been informed about scheduled power cuts across multiple areas on January 2, 2026. The outages are due to departmental work and maintenance.

Residents are advised to plan their day accordingly and take necessary precautions.

Areas and timings:

Areas: Pushpa Nagar, LIG Quarter, Kabristan, 80 Feet Road, Rest House, MPEB Office, Garam Gaddha Road, Nagar Nigam Office, Kammu Ka Bagh, Mahamai Ka Bagh, Petrol Pump, etc.
Time: 10:00 to 16:00
Reason: Departmental work

Areas: Shankaracharya Nagar, Dhobi Ghat, etc.
Time: 10:00 to 16:00
Reason: Departmental work

Areas: Catholic Graveyard, Barkhedi Kala, Barkhedi Khurd, Dairy Estate Colony, Bull Mother Farm, Gol Ghar, Chandanpura, Mendora, Sharda Vihar Colony, Awla Nursery, Kerwa Kothi, Kerwa MP Tourism
Time: 13:00 to 16:00
Reason: Departmental work

Areas: Lake Pearl Garden, Aditya Avenue, Garden Estate, Col Corner, Suvidh Vihar, Suraj Nagar, Manan Hospital
Time: 11:00 to 15:00
Reason: Departmental work

Areas: Danish Kunj, DK-2, Siddhi Samriddhi Heights, Jain Temple and nearby areas
Time: 08:00 to 10:00
Reason: Departmental work

Areas: Hinotiya, Suhagpur, Sage Green City, Narela, Pipaliya Caso
Time: 10:00 to 16:00
Reason: Departmental work

