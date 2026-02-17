 Bhopal News: Governor’s Speech Disrupted Amid Congress Uproar In House
Bhopal News: Governor's Speech Disrupted Amid Congress Uroar In House

The installed capacity of new and renewable energy stands at 9,508 MW, alongside initiatives to digitalize old records. Welfare programs for SC, ST, and OBC communities continue, and the Veerangana Rani Durgawati Tiger Reserve is being developed as the third home for cheetahs. Infrastructure projects, particularly the expressway network, remain a priority, he said.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Tuesday, February 17, 2026, 11:45 AM IST
article-image
Bhopal News: Governor’s Speech Disrupted Amid Cong Uproar In House | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The budget session of Madhya Pradesh Assembly began on a tumultuous note on Monday. Congress repeatedly disrupted the speech of Governor Mangubhai Patel, creating uproarious scenes. After reading some paragraphs of his address, the Governor left the assembly.

When he spoke about conservation work on Kshiprariver in Ujjain ahead of Simhastha 2028, Leader of Opposition and other members raised the issue of Bhagirathpura water contamination, which claimed several lives. Congress also raised slogans as the Governor exited. Opposition demanded the resignation of Minister Kunwar Vijay Shah over his comment of Colonel Sofia Qureshi.

Governor’s focus on development works

The Governor highlighted various welfare and development initiatives under the “Prosperous Madhya Pradesh @2047 Vision Document.” He said last year focused on industries, while this year the theme is “Prosperous Farmers, Prosperous State.”

article-image

He said that the state achieved its naxal-free target ahead of the March 2026 deadline, with 10 extremists killed in encounters and 13 laying down arms last year, ending an atmosphere of fear and opening new avenues for development.

The Governor spoke about the state’s plan to grow its economy to $2 trillion by 2047 and efforts to strengthen the MSME sector. Madhya Pradesh is aiming to become the Milk Capital of India, with over 99% villages now ODF Plus. Installed electricity capacity has reached 25,515 MW, providing 24-hour supply to non-agriculture consumers and 10-hour supply to farmers.

Cong raises Bhagirathpura incident strongly

Leader of Opposition Umang Singhar said 35 innocent people lost their lives in the Bhagirathpura incident in Indore. Congress will raise the issue with full strength in the Assembly. He also highlighted the rising state debt and demanded a white paper from the government on the budget.

