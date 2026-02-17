MP News: Chief Minister Mohan Yadav's Helicopter Wobbles In Air Shortly After Takeoff In Khandwa-- VIDEO Surfaces

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The helicopter carrying Chief Minister Mohan Yadav briefly lost balance in the air during take-off in Khandwa.

A video of the incident has surfaced on Monday and is now widely circulating on social media.

In the video, the helicopter can be seen moving backward in the air during takeoff before stopping briefly. After this momentary pause, the helicopter regains balance and continues its flight smoothly.

Watch the video below :

The incident took place in the Pandhana area of Khandwa. When the Chief Minister was returning after attending the Ladli Behna programme in the region.

According to eyewitnesses, soon after takeoff, the helicopter did not move forward as expected. Instead, it was seen drifting slightly backward in the air and remained steady for a few seconds.

This created panic among officials, security staff, and people present at the helipad, as the helicopter appeared unstable for a short while.

Pilot acts quickly

Officials said the pilot acted quickly and calmly after noticing the situation. The pilot immediately assessed the conditions and used his experience to control the helicopter safely. Due to his timely action, the helicopter remained under control and avoided any mishap. After stabilising, the flight continued without further trouble.

Yadav reaches Bhopal

After the incident, Yadav safely reached Bhopal. There were no reports of injuries to anyone on board, and the helicopter did not suffer any damage. Officials also confirmed that all safety protocols were followed during the flight.

While the exact reason behind the helicopter’s brief instability has not been officially confirmed, factors such as wind conditions or air pressure changes at the time of takeoff are being considered.

The video surfacing online has drawn public attention, but officials have reassured that the situation was handled properly and there was no danger to the Chief Minister or others on board.