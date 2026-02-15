 MP News: Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan Launches Cotton Harvesting Machine; CM Mohan Yadav Attends Navgrah Shakti Peeth Pran Pratishtha Ceremony -- VIDEO
Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan dedicated a cotton harvesting machine to farmers at CIAE, Bhopal, saying it will reduce labour, save time and cut costs. He also announced efforts to develop high-yield, disease-resistant cotton varieties. Meanwhile, CM Mohan Yadav visited Datia and Dabra, attended a religious ceremony, and later left for Indore and Ujjain.

Kajal KumariUpdated: Sunday, February 15, 2026, 04:03 PM IST
article-image
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Union Agriculture Minister and former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan dedicated a cotton harvesting machine to farmers at ICAR - Central Institute of Agricultural Engineering (CIAE) in Bhopal, on the occasion of Mahashivratri.

The minister said that until now, cotton picking had to be done manually, which required more time, labour and higher costs. 

Farmers had long demanded a machine to make cotton harvesting easier and this demand has now been fulfilled.

He personally observed the cotton harvesting process using the machine. He said the new technology would save time, reduce costs and make cotton farming more profitable.

The minister also stated that efforts are underway to develop new disease-resistant cotton varieties with higher yield. 

Work is also being done to increase the number of plants per acre to help boost farmers’ income.

CM Mohan Yadav visited Datia, attended event in Dabra

Datia (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav visited Datia on Sunday as part of his tour to several key districts of the state.

He arrived at Datia airstrip at around 1:10 pm, where he was welcomed by administrative officials and BJP leaders. After a brief halt, he left by helicopter for Dabra in Gwalior district.

The Chief Minister reached Dabra at about 1:30 pm and attended the Pran Pratishtha ceremony at Navgrah Shakti Peeth. After the programme, he returned to Datia at 2:50 pm.

Soon after, at around 2:55 pm, he left for Indore, Ujjain and other districts for further official engagements.

