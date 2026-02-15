 MP News: 22-Year-Old Devotee Dies During Parikrama At Bageshwar Dham In Chhatarpur
A 22-year-old youth from Uttar Pradesh died after falling unconscious during parikrama at Bageshwar Dham in Chhatarpur. Ramanand, who was ill and had come with his father seeking blessings, fainted amid heavy crowd. He was taken to hospital and later declared dead at the district hospital. Police have registered a case and started investigation.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Sunday, February 15, 2026, 04:34 PM IST
MP News: 22-Year-Old Devotee Dies During Parikrama At Bageshwar Dham In Chhatarpur

Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh): A 22-year-old youth died after his health suddenly worsened during parikrama at Madhya Pradesh’s Bageshwar Dham, as reported on Sunday. 

The deceased was identified as Ramanand, a resident of Madariyapur village in Fatehpur district of Uttar Pradesh. The incident reportedly took place between 11 am and 12 noon on Saturday.

According to his father, Kailash, Ramanand was his only son and had been suffering from illness for a long time. 

He had difficulty speaking and eating. The family had come to Bageshwar Dham for the first time to seek blessings and pray for his recovery.

During the parikrama, Ramanand suddenly fainted and fell down. His father said that his son had asked for water. 

Due to the heavy crowd, he went to get water and returned from another route but could not find him. 

Later, volunteers informed him that the youth had been taken to the temple hospital after he fell unconscious.

When the father reached the hospital, he was told that his son had been referred to the district hospital after his condition became critical. 

Doctors at the district hospital declared Ramanand dead after examination. The father broke down on hearing the news, and the family is in deep grief.

The temple management arranged a free ambulance to send the body to his native village Madariyapur in Fatehpur, Uttar Pradesh. Late at night, the family left for their village with the body.

Meanwhile, Chhatarpur police have registered a case and started an investigation.

