 MP News: Over 10K Devotees Flock To Ancient Mahadev Temple In Datia To Celebrate Mahashivratri
Updated: Sunday, February 15, 2026, 04:44 PM IST
Datia (Madhya Pradesh): Over ten thousand devotees visited the ancient Mahadev temple to celebrate Mahashivratri in Datia on Sunday.

The temple is in Salona E, located just five kilometers from Bhander area. The temple premises were filled with devotees performing rituals, chanting “Har Har Mahadev,” and offering prayers to Lord Shiva.

From early morning, devotees arrived carrying water, milk, Bel leaves, and Dhatura for the abhishek (ritual bathing) of the Shiva idol. People from nearby and distant villages came to seek blessings for family prosperity, happiness, and fulfillment of their wishes.

Due to the huge crowd, the temple committee and local villagers managed arrangements carefully, ensuring smooth darshan (viewing) for everyone. Volunteers guided devotees, helping maintain order and allowing rituals to proceed without disruption.

The Mahadev temple is famous for its unique architecture and historic significance. Villagers say it was constructed in a single night by unknown hands, without the use of cement. The intricate stone carvings give the temple a striking artistic appearance. Experts note that its architectural style is similar to the famous Khajuraho temples in Madhya Pradesh, reflecting detailed craftsmanship and cultural heritage.

Devotees believe that sincere worship at this temple fulfills their wishes. On Mahashivratri, the temple hosted continuous bhajan-kirtan (devotional songs) and other religious activities, creating a spiritually uplifting atmosphere throughout the day.

The festival highlighted the devotion of the local community as villagers and temple staff worked together to manage the large crowd and ensure safety. The celebration not only reinforced religious traditions but also showcased the temple’s historical and cultural importance, making Mahashivratri a memorable event in the Bhind region this year.

The massive turnout and devotional fervor at Salona E reflect how faith, culture, and community spirit continue to thrive in the region, making the ancient Mahadev temple a center of spiritual and cultural significance.

