MP News: Thousands Of Devotees Gather At Kubreshwar Dham; Celebrate ‘Green Shivratri’ By Planting Saplings | VIDEO

Sehore (Madhya Pradesh): Thousands of devotees gathered at Kubreshwar Dham on the occasion of Mahashivratri on Sunday.

They celebrated 'Green Shivratri' by holding and planting saplings at the temple premises.

Video visuals that have surfaced from the site show a massive crowd of Shiva devotees filling the temple premises, many of them holding saplings as a symbol of environmental protection.

#WATCH | Thousands Of Devotees Celebrate #Mahashivratri At Kubreshwar Dham, Plant Saplings At Temple Premises #Mahashivratri2026 pic.twitter.com/EQJDkkzVPR — Free Press Madhya Pradesh (@FreePressMP) February 15, 2026

The large gathering was seen following the appeal of famous storyteller Pandit Pradeep Mishra, who had urged people to celebrate Mahashivratri as “Green Shivratri”. Calling Lord Shiva the god of nature, he encouraged devotees to connect spirituality with care for the environment.

After the Mahashivratri aarti, devotees planted saplings in the temple premises following proper rituals. Bel and Shami plants were planted in large numbers. Many devotees said that nature is the base of human life and rising pollution has become a serious concern. They added that tree plantation is necessary to protect the environment for future generations.

A special “Green Shivratri Festival” was organised at Kubreshwar Dham this year under the guidance of Pandit Pradeep Mishra. During the event, he announced a resolve to plant one crore saplings and appealed to people to plant trees in their homes, villages, and nearby areas.

One of the main attractions of the event was the creation of a “Jyotirling Garden”. Under this concept, 12 special plants will be planted to represent the 12 Jyotirlingas of India. These plants will be placed using a scale-distance method based on their real geographical distance from the dham.

The event also focused on three major environmental pledges. These included large-scale Bel plantation, proper reuse of water offered during Shivling abhishek for plant irrigation and groundwater recharge, and making organic manure from flowers and Bel leaves used in worship instead of throwing them into rivers.

Pandit Mishra also spoke on social issues, stressing respect for daughters and daughters-in-law, and highlighted the importance of saving water. He warned that if water is wasted today, future generations may suffer.