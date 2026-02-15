 MP News: Thousands Of Devotees Gather At Kubreshwar Dham; Celebrate ‘Green Shivratri’ By Planting Saplings | VIDEO
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMP News: Thousands Of Devotees Gather At Kubreshwar Dham; Celebrate ‘Green Shivratri’ By Planting Saplings | VIDEO

MP News: Thousands Of Devotees Gather At Kubreshwar Dham; Celebrate ‘Green Shivratri’ By Planting Saplings | VIDEO

Thousands of devotees gathered at Kubreshwar Dham on Mahashivratri, as visuals showed a massive crowd taking part in a Green Shivratri celebration. Following Pandit Pradeep Mishra’s appeal, devotees planted saplings, mainly Bel and Shami, linking faith with environmental protection and spreading awareness on tree plantation, water conservation, and social values.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Sunday, February 15, 2026, 01:23 PM IST
article-image

Sehore (Madhya Pradesh): Thousands of devotees gathered at Kubreshwar Dham on the occasion of Mahashivratri on Sunday.

They celebrated 'Green Shivratri' by holding and planting saplings at the temple premises.

Video visuals that have surfaced from the site show a massive crowd of Shiva devotees filling the temple premises, many of them holding saplings as a symbol of environmental protection.

Watch the visuals below :

FPJ Shorts
IND vs PAK T20 World Cup Weather Update: Rain Threat Looms Over Blockbuster Clash At R. Premadasa Stadium In Colombo; Video
IND vs PAK T20 World Cup Weather Update: Rain Threat Looms Over Blockbuster Clash At R. Premadasa Stadium In Colombo; Video
'India Wedded To Strategic Autonomy': EAM S Jaishankar Amid US Claims On Russian Oil Buys
'India Wedded To Strategic Autonomy': EAM S Jaishankar Amid US Claims On Russian Oil Buys
'He's A Proper Batter': Harbhajan Singh Defends Abhishek Sharma After Mohammad Amir Calls The Batsman 'Slogger'
'He's A Proper Batter': Harbhajan Singh Defends Abhishek Sharma After Mohammad Amir Calls The Batsman 'Slogger'
India AI Impact Summit 2026: Agenda, Global Tech Leaders Attending, All You Need To Know
India AI Impact Summit 2026: Agenda, Global Tech Leaders Attending, All You Need To Know

The large gathering was seen following the appeal of famous storyteller Pandit Pradeep Mishra, who had urged people to celebrate Mahashivratri as “Green Shivratri”. Calling Lord Shiva the god of nature, he encouraged devotees to connect spirituality with care for the environment.

After the Mahashivratri aarti, devotees planted saplings in the temple premises following proper rituals. Bel and Shami plants were planted in large numbers. Many devotees said that nature is the base of human life and rising pollution has become a serious concern. They added that tree plantation is necessary to protect the environment for future generations.

A special “Green Shivratri Festival” was organised at Kubreshwar Dham this year under the guidance of Pandit Pradeep Mishra. During the event, he announced a resolve to plant one crore saplings and appealed to people to plant trees in their homes, villages, and nearby areas.

Read Also
'Film Bahut Acchi Ja Rahi...': Proud Father Suniel Shetty Seeks Blessings At Ujjain's Mahakal Temple...
article-image

One of the main attractions of the event was the creation of a “Jyotirling Garden”. Under this concept, 12 special plants will be planted to represent the 12 Jyotirlingas of India. These plants will be placed using a scale-distance method based on their real geographical distance from the dham.

Read Also
MP News: 10-Day Shiv Navratri Festival Begins At Ujjain’s Mahakaleshwar Temple Ahead Of...
article-image

The event also focused on three major environmental pledges. These included large-scale Bel plantation, proper reuse of water offered during Shivling abhishek for plant irrigation and groundwater recharge, and making organic manure from flowers and Bel leaves used in worship instead of throwing them into rivers.

Pandit Mishra also spoke on social issues, stressing respect for daughters and daughters-in-law, and highlighted the importance of saving water. He warned that if water is wasted today, future generations may suffer.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP News: Thousands Of Devotees Gather At Kubreshwar Dham; Celebrate ‘Green Shivratri’ By...
MP News: Thousands Of Devotees Gather At Kubreshwar Dham; Celebrate ‘Green Shivratri’ By...
MP News: CM Mohan Yadav Seeks Blessing At Badwale Mahadev Temple On Mahashivratri, Flags Off Shiv...
MP News: CM Mohan Yadav Seeks Blessing At Badwale Mahadev Temple On Mahashivratri, Flags Off Shiv...
MP News: Man Arrested For Breach Of Peace Found Dead In Chhatarpur Police Lock-Up; Family Alleges...
MP News: Man Arrested For Breach Of Peace Found Dead In Chhatarpur Police Lock-Up; Family Alleges...
MP News: 26-Year-Old Man Shoots Himself Dead At Home While Family Away In Ashoknagar
MP News: 26-Year-Old Man Shoots Himself Dead At Home While Family Away In Ashoknagar
MP News: 9 Family Members Die After Speeding Bolero Hit Their Taxi In Chhatarpur
MP News: 9 Family Members Die After Speeding Bolero Hit Their Taxi In Chhatarpur