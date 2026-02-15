 MP News: Man Arrested For Breach Of Peace Found Dead In Chhatarpur Police Lock-Up; Family Alleges Torture
A man arrested for allegedly disturbing public peace died by suicide inside the lock-up at Rajnagar police station. Police said he hanged himself while in custody. Officers rushed him to a nearby hospital after discovering the incident, but doctors declared him dead. The case has sparked concern, and further investigation is underway.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Sunday, February 15, 2026, 01:03 PM IST
MP News: Man Arrested For Breach Of Peace Found Dead In Chhatarpur Police Lock-Up; Family Alleges Torture | FP Photo

Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh): An allegedly died by suicide in police custody in Madhya Pradesh’s Chhatarpur district, as reported by police on Sunday.

The incident came to light from the Rajnagar police station area of the district.

According to initial information, the man had been arrested under charges of disturbing public peace and was kept inside the police station lock-up.

As soon as the police staff noticed the incident, they rushed him to a nearby hospital. However, doctors declared him dead after examination.

Family alleged police torture 

The incident erupted a serious controversy in Rajnagar town. The family of the deceased has alleged custodial torture and has accused police personnel of killing him.

The deceased was identified as Rajesh Patel. His father, Kishori Patel, has claimed that his son was beaten to death inside Rajnagar police station after he failed to pay a bribe of ₹50k. 

He alleged that what happened inside the police station was not law enforcement, but custodial murder.

The incident has raised serious questions about police conduct in the district. The family has demanded strict action against the officers responsible for the alleged torture and death.

Judicial inquiry initiated

However, Superintendent of Police Agam Jain has stated that the case is being treated as a suicide and that a judicial inquiry has been initiated. He also said that the police department will remain away from the investigation to ensure fairness.

A committee of two magistrates has been formed to conduct a judicial probe into the incident. 

The magistrates are currently recording statements of the deceased’s family members and investigating the events at Rajnagar police station.

According to officials, Rajnagar Police Station incharge Deepak Sharma and his staff will remain out of the investigation process.

The judicial inquiry is ongoing, and further action will depend on its findings.

