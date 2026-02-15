MP News: 9 Family Members Die After Speeding Bolero Hit Their Taxi In Chhatarpur

AI Generated Image

Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh): Nine members of a family were seriously injured after a speeding Bolero hit their taxi head-on in Madhya Pradesh’s Chhatarpur district on Saturday evening.

The accident took place at around 8 pm near Salaiya village when the family was travelling from Bamhauri village to attend a wedding ceremony at Bageshwar Dham.

According to information, the Bolero was coming from the opposite direction at high speed and crashed into the taxi with great force. The impact was so strong that the taxi was badly damaged from the front. People present at the spot said the crash sound was very loud and both vehicles were thrown to the side of the road.

All nine people travelling in the taxi belonged to the same family. They have been identified as Kusum Bai Patel (40), Phula Bai Patel (42), Asha Patel (18), Satyawan Patel (18), Lavkush Patel (17), Nami Bai Patel (35), Kamlesh Patel (37), Ankush Patel (10), and Anurag Patel (3). Everyone suffered serious injuries in the accident. Some of them were found unconscious, while others were crying in pain.

Doors Jammed

Injured girl Asha Patel said that after the collision, the taxi was completely crushed and all the passengers got stuck in their seats. She said the doors were jammed and no one could come out on their own. Locals had to work carefully to help pull the injured out of the damaged vehicle.

People passing through the road noticed the accident and immediately informed the 108 emergency ambulance service. Ambulances reached the spot shortly after receiving the information. With the help of local residents, all the injured were taken out of the taxi and rushed to the district hospital in Chhatarpur.

Read Also MP News: Local Group Urges Police Action Against Illegal Liquor Trade In Mandsaur

At the district hospital, doctors on emergency duty gave first aid to the injured. Doctor Tausif, who was present in the emergency ward, said that after initial treatment, all the injured were admitted to the trauma ward. He added that the condition of some family members remains serious and they are being closely monitored by doctors.

Read Also MP News: Neighbour Arrested For Brutal Rape And Murder Of Minor

Police also reached the accident site and took both the taxi and the Bolero into custody. A case has been registered, and an investigation has begun. Initial police inquiry suggests that over-speeding may be the main reason behind the accident.

Further investigation is underway to find out the exact cause of the crash.