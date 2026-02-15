MP News: Neighbour Arrested For Brutal Rape And Murder Of Minor | FP Photo

Harda (Madhya Pradesh): A man was apprehended for the rape and murder of a five-year-old girl, said police on Saturday. According to police, the suspect, identified as Bhura was victim’s neighbour and has reportedly confessed to the crime following a rigorous interrogation.

The tragedy unfolded on February 13 after the child left a local anganwadi centre. Investigations reveal that Bhura lured the victim away with the promise of snacks, specifically Kurkure and plums.

He reportedly led the child to a dilapidated government school building where the assault took place. When the child screamed for help, the accused silenced him by strangulation, covering the nose and mouth until the victim succumbed. He then concealed the body with a cloth and fled.

Police said that the breakthrough in the case came from forensic evidence and surveillance footage. Detectives noted suspicious injury marks on the body, prompting a review of local CCTV feeds.

Police further said that the footage captured the child walking towards the abandoned school in the afternoon with Bhura following closely behind minutes later. The suspect was seen returning alone approximately three-and-a-half hours later.

Faced with this timeline, police intensified their questioning, leading to confession. The accused remains in custody as legal proceedings begin, said police.