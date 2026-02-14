 Indore News: Officials Urge Priests, Other Religious Leaders To Refuse Services At Child Wedding Ceremonies During Awareness Workshop
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreIndore News: Officials Urge Priests, Other Religious Leaders To Refuse Services At Child Wedding Ceremonies During Awareness Workshop

Indore News: Officials Urge Priests, Other Religious Leaders To Refuse Services At Child Wedding Ceremonies During Awareness Workshop

At a workshop organised by the Women and Child Development Department, officials said child marriages can be stopped if priests and service providers refuse to support underage weddings. The programme, held under a 100-day action plan, focused on legal awareness and community responsibility. Officials said similar awareness workshops will soon be expanded to rural areas.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Saturday, February 14, 2026, 01:22 PM IST
article-image
Representative image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Child marriages can be prevented if service providers refuse to facilitate or support weddings involving minors, said Mahendra Pathak, in charge of the Anti-Child Marriage Flying Squad, during an awareness workshop organised by the Women and Child Development Department. The session aimed to sensitise priests, maulvis, and community-level service providers about their legal and social responsibility in stopping underage marriages.

Pathak stated that eliminating the practice requires collective awareness and accountability across society. He emphasised that saving a girl’s life and future holds greater value than traditional rituals and urged participants to pledge support for a child marriage-free India.

The workshop was conducted under the department’s 100-day action plan on child marriage eradication, being implemented across district projects and settlements under the guidance of Collector Shivam Verma. In the first phase, school students were informed about legal provisions, while the current phase focuses on empowering community members and service providers to act as preventive stakeholders.

Read Also
Indore News: Student Life Shapes Nation’s Future, Says Vijayvargiya
article-image

Flying squad member Sangeeta Singh highlighted the importance of counselling children with empathy rather than punishment, stressing that family guidance shapes a child’s direction and confidence. Project Officer Nasreen Hussain explained departmental responsibilities and the role of women in safeguarding children.

FPJ Shorts
Punjabi Actress Himanshi Khurana Receives Death Threat, ₹10 Crore Ransom Demand; FIR Registered In Mohali
Punjabi Actress Himanshi Khurana Receives Death Threat, ₹10 Crore Ransom Demand; FIR Registered In Mohali
India Vs Pakistan T20 World Cup 15 Feb 2026: Jay Shah, Mohsin Naqvi To Attend Colombo Match As ICC Eyes Informal Talks
India Vs Pakistan T20 World Cup 15 Feb 2026: Jay Shah, Mohsin Naqvi To Attend Colombo Match As ICC Eyes Informal Talks
Kerala Lottery Result: February 14, 2026 - Karunya KR-742 Live! Saturday's Draw Reveals Winners Of ₹1 Crore Jackpot!
Kerala Lottery Result: February 14, 2026 - Karunya KR-742 Live! Saturday's Draw Reveals Winners Of ₹1 Crore Jackpot!
Himachal Pradesh CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu Pushes CBSE Affiliation For 140 Govt Schools, 99 Already Approved
Himachal Pradesh CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu Pushes CBSE Affiliation For 140 Govt Schools, 99 Already Approved
Read Also
Indore News: Smart Meters Bring Relief From Separate Net Meters For Solar Users
article-image

Flying squad member Devendra Kumar Pathak, supervisors, anganwadi workers, and assistants attended the programme. Priests, maulvis, and local women actively participated, raising queries and seeking clarity on legal procedures. District Programme Officer Rajneesh Sinha said similar workshops will be expanded to rural areas and community leadership groups.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Indore News: Officials Urge Priests, Other Religious Leaders To Refuse Services At Child Wedding...
Indore News: Officials Urge Priests, Other Religious Leaders To Refuse Services At Child Wedding...
Indore MBA Student Murder: Absconding Boyfriend Nabbed From Mumbai After Girl's Body Recovered From...
Indore MBA Student Murder: Absconding Boyfriend Nabbed From Mumbai After Girl's Body Recovered From...
Indore News: Girl Molested, Beaten By 4 Drunkards Outside Firangi Cafe; Saved By Friends -- Shocking...
Indore News: Girl Molested, Beaten By 4 Drunkards Outside Firangi Cafe; Saved By Friends -- Shocking...
MP Bureaucratic Shake-Up: 11 IAS, 4 State Officers Transferred In Major Midnight Administrative...
MP Bureaucratic Shake-Up: 11 IAS, 4 State Officers Transferred In Major Midnight Administrative...
MP News: Dhirendra Shastri Applies 'Haldi' To CM Mohan Yadav During Mass Pre-Wedding Festivities At...
MP News: Dhirendra Shastri Applies 'Haldi' To CM Mohan Yadav During Mass Pre-Wedding Festivities At...