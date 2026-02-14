 Indore News: Girl Molested, Beaten By 4 Drunkards Outside Firangi Cafe; Saved By Friends -- Shocking VIDEO Viral
In Indore, a young woman was allegedly molested and assaulted by 4 drunken youths outside Firangi Cafe in Scheme No. 78 on Friday night. After she objected, the men reportedly beat her unconscious. A video of her bleeding surfaced online. Lasudia police detained accused Ansh, Anuj, and Pratham. The victim was hospitalised; investigation is underway.

Kajal KumariUpdated: Saturday, February 14, 2026, 12:40 PM IST
article-image
Indore News: Young Woman Molesated, Beaten By 4 Drunkards Outside Firangi Cafe, Saved By Friends -- VIDEO | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A young woman was allegedly molested and brutally assaulted by a group of drunken youths in Madhya Pradesh’s Indore on Friday night.

According to information, the incident took place outside Firangi Cafe in Scheme No. 78 and came to fore after a video of the injured and unconscious woman surfaced on social media. 

VIDEO:

The disturbing video shows the woman completely unconscious as one of her friends, bleeding, carried her to the scooter and another one drove her to the hospital. 

The incident is said to have taken place around 11:30 pm after a party at the club. The woman allegedly objected when some intoxicated youths tried to molest her. 

Victim attacked by 4 men

She reportedly slapped one of them, following which 4 young men attacked her.

As she stepped out of the club, the accused allegedly dragged her onto the road, kicked and slapped her repeatedly, and beat her until she fell unconscious. 

Her friends rushed to help and tried to protect her, while the accused fled from the spot.

Accused arrested

Beat officers from Lasudia police station reached the scene within minutes. After gathering information, police chased and detained the accused a short distance away.

The arrested youths have been identified as Ansh, Anuj, and Pratham.

The injured woman was taken to a private hospital by her friends for treatment. 

Police are investigating the matter further.

