Indore Special: From Nail Bars To Carefully-Timed Proposals-- Here's How Gen-Z Is Celebrating Valentine's Day

Rizz Red Flags and Reservation Bookings: Here's How Gen Z are Celebrating Valentine's Day |

Indore ( Madhya Pradesh): Forget the clichés, Gen-Z doesn’t just celebrate Valentine’s Day, they strategise it.

From aesthetic dinner dates to carefully-timed relationship reveals, February 14 has become less about tradition and more about intention.

And for some, this year marks the ultimate step: turning a low-key romance into a loud, proud declaration.

The Rise of Self Date

Why wait for someone else to plan a perfect date when you can plan one for yourself.

Valentine’s day is not only about surprising your beloved with a bouquet of flowers, for GenZ's it has become a day to prioritise themselves.

Sejal, a student of Prestige institute plans on spending Valentine’s day by booking an appointment at a nail salon.

As a working individual, she says, "I'm usually very booked with my job and other works as I live in a PG. However, today I'm going to prioritise myself. I think spending the day with someone will not necessarily make you happy if you are not happy from within, thus my Valentines will be a self-care day."

Good Food = Good Mood

ANI Photo (Representative Image)

Shanaya, 24 and working in a social media marketing firm plans on spending her Valentine’s day with her beloved.

"I think good food connects people and brings them closer. Since, my boyfriend and I, both are foodies, we're planning a dinner date at Ubud Restaurant at the sky dining restaurant. After which we enjoy some drinks at a Restrobar. Of course, a long drive is mandatory!" she added.

Valentine's proposal as a hard launch

Sharad, a student of DAVV, an interior design major, plans on publicly proposing his girlfriend to make it official infront of everyone.

“I’ve been planning this for a while, got her favourite chocolates, picked up some roses, and booked a small place near my house where we usually hang out. We started dating recently but kept it low-key. I think Valentine’s Day feels like the right time to finally make it official and ask her properly.”

Maybe love doesn’t always need dramatic gestures or viral moments, sometimes it just needs the courage to be seen.

In a generation comfortable with soft launches and blurred labels, choosing clarity can feel radical.

And maybe that’s the real Valentine’s upgrade: not just posting about love, but standing by it.