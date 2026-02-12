 Gen-Z Special: Single & Not Ready To Mingle? Here's How You Can Survive The Rosy Valentine’s Week
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreGen-Z Special: Single & Not Ready To Mingle? Here's How You Can Survive The Rosy Valentine’s Week

Gen-Z Special: Single & Not Ready To Mingle? Here's How You Can Survive The Rosy Valentine’s Week

As Valentine’s Week unfolds, not every student is celebrating romance. From choosing self-growth and Galentine’s plans to feeling quiet envy or complete indifference, singles across campus share how they navigate the “week of love.” For many, survival means reflection, friendship, career focus, and redefining what love truly means.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, February 12, 2026, 06:55 PM IST
article-image
AI Generated

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Valentine's week has already started, but is love in the air for all? Well, definitely not for single Gen-Zs, who are not ready to mingle by circumstance or choice! In fact, red roses in markets & PDA on social media might slightly trigger them.

So, here's how most singles are surviving the Valentines outbreak... Jan-hit mein zaari!

1. How about a Galentines!

Galentine’s Day on February 13 is all about celebrating friendship! This year, gather your besties for a night of laughter, love, and delicious food

Galentine’s Day on February 13 is all about celebrating friendship! This year, gather your besties for a night of laughter, love, and delicious food | Canva images

Nisha (name changed), a student of DAVV, School of Journalism and Mass Communication, prioritises mental peace over passion. Her life is anything but a rollercoaster and that's because of her 'single but not ready to mingle' stage.

FPJ Shorts
'She Had Lot Of Dreams...': Cabin Crew Pinky Mali’s Mother Makes Emotional Appeal For Justice Over Daughter's Death In Baramati Plane Crash
'She Had Lot Of Dreams...': Cabin Crew Pinky Mali’s Mother Makes Emotional Appeal For Justice Over Daughter's Death In Baramati Plane Crash
Assam's 4.2-Kilometre Fortress: A First Drive On The Moran ELF
Assam's 4.2-Kilometre Fortress: A First Drive On The Moran ELF
Indian Hotels Q3 Profit Soars 206% QoQ To ₹526 Crore, Revenue Grows 22% YoY To ₹1,875 Crore
Indian Hotels Q3 Profit Soars 206% QoQ To ₹526 Crore, Revenue Grows 22% YoY To ₹1,875 Crore
Abhishek Sharma Health Update: Opener Ruled Out Of India Vs Namibia T20 WC26 Clash, Doubtful For IND Vs PAK Game
Abhishek Sharma Health Update: Opener Ruled Out Of India Vs Namibia T20 WC26 Clash, Doubtful For IND Vs PAK Game

"I am content with focusing on personal growth and self development. Though I might be moved by the couple content on social media which portrays sincere feelings and emotional depth." She adds.

The Valentine’s Week for Nisha often becomes Galentines week to keep her from getting bored. Her friends celebrate Valentine's week by indulging themselves in loads of confectionery, Lattes and a healing gossip session.

She adds, "I think watching couples in real life celebrating Valentines day bothers me but I feel like the hard launch is unnecessary and cringe."

2. Career first!

Since all the singles have different notions regarding the Week of Love, here's what Harsh Sharma, a student of DAVV shared,

"I'm single by circumstances. I believe my type of a person is someone who is as emotionally deep and responsive as I am. I love to express myself and create a comfortable surrounding for the person I love but in today's fast world, people are so confused with what they want."

When asked If February 14 is a self-love day or self-control day, he says, "there's no need for self-love or self-control on this day, for me its like any other day. Whether it is February 14th or any other day, always be kind with your loved ones and focus on making a career."

3. Self-reflection in-Silence

Representational Image

Manya(name changed) a student of Medicaps, says,

"I think I get envious of my friends with girlfriends and boyfriends because they genuinely treat them well. My friends had prepared gifts and surprises for Valentine's week and it was honestly heart-warming to see."

Manya also helped her friends prepare the gifts but she always felt that something was missing from her own life.

"I'm the 'suffer-in-silence' type of a person and that's why my Valentines week is usually spent by distracting myself but I also feel like us GenZ's are rushing into either everything or into nothing."

Perhaps Valentine’s Week isn’t just about roses, grand gestures, or curated Instagram stories. For some, it’s Galentine’s laughter over coffee; for others, it’s quiet self-reflection and career goals.

Read Also
Indore College Tales: From Kathak Spins To Crochet Wins & Hilarious Open Mic-- Check Out Day-2 Of...
article-image

Because love is different for all of us

Between envy, indifference, and emotional depth, one thing is clear, love means different things to different people.

While couples may paint the campus red, singles are learning to sit comfortably in their own shade. Some are healing, some are hopeful, and some are simply unbothered.

And maybe that’s the real survival guide, understanding that being single isn’t a waiting room; it’s a phase of becoming.

Whether it’s February 14 or an ordinary Tuesday, the real glow-up is knowing who you are, what you want, and refusing to settle for anything less.

Read Also
Indore’s Trendy Yet Budget Cafés: Good Food, Insta-Friendly Ambience Without Burning A Hole In...
article-image

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Gen-Z Special: Single & Not Ready To Mingle? Here's How You Can Survive The Rosy Valentine’s Week
Gen-Z Special: Single & Not Ready To Mingle? Here's How You Can Survive The Rosy Valentine’s Week
Indore News: Labour Court Protests New Labour Codes, Says It Would Weaken Trade Unions
Indore News: Labour Court Protests New Labour Codes, Says It Would Weaken Trade Unions
MP News: 'Ye Nayi Congress Hai' MLA Arif Masood Warns Inactive Party Leaders Of Action, Says ‘Work...
MP News: 'Ye Nayi Congress Hai' MLA Arif Masood Warns Inactive Party Leaders Of Action, Says ‘Work...
Indore News: A Forest Rises Where Classrooms Stand-- Engineering College Grows Over 8K Trees In 2...
Indore News: A Forest Rises Where Classrooms Stand-- Engineering College Grows Over 8K Trees In 2...
Madhya Pradesh High Court Directs State Govt To Frame Policy For Revival Of Reservoirs Amid Water...
Madhya Pradesh High Court Directs State Govt To Frame Policy For Revival Of Reservoirs Amid Water...