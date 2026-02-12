Gen-Z Special: Single & Not Ready To Mingle? Here's How You Can Survive The Rosy Valentine’s Week

AI Generated

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Valentine's week has already started, but is love in the air for all? Well, definitely not for single Gen-Zs, who are not ready to mingle by circumstance or choice! In fact, red roses in markets & PDA on social media might slightly trigger them.

So, here's how most singles are surviving the Valentines outbreak... Jan-hit mein zaari!

1. How about a Galentines!

Galentine’s Day on February 13 is all about celebrating friendship! This year, gather your besties for a night of laughter, love, and delicious food | Canva images

Nisha (name changed), a student of DAVV, School of Journalism and Mass Communication, prioritises mental peace over passion. Her life is anything but a rollercoaster and that's because of her 'single but not ready to mingle' stage.

"I am content with focusing on personal growth and self development. Though I might be moved by the couple content on social media which portrays sincere feelings and emotional depth." She adds.

The Valentine’s Week for Nisha often becomes Galentines week to keep her from getting bored. Her friends celebrate Valentine's week by indulging themselves in loads of confectionery, Lattes and a healing gossip session.

She adds, "I think watching couples in real life celebrating Valentines day bothers me but I feel like the hard launch is unnecessary and cringe."

2. Career first!

Since all the singles have different notions regarding the Week of Love, here's what Harsh Sharma, a student of DAVV shared,

"I'm single by circumstances. I believe my type of a person is someone who is as emotionally deep and responsive as I am. I love to express myself and create a comfortable surrounding for the person I love but in today's fast world, people are so confused with what they want."

When asked If February 14 is a self-love day or self-control day, he says, "there's no need for self-love or self-control on this day, for me its like any other day. Whether it is February 14th or any other day, always be kind with your loved ones and focus on making a career."

3. Self-reflection in-Silence

Representational Image

Manya(name changed) a student of Medicaps, says,

"I think I get envious of my friends with girlfriends and boyfriends because they genuinely treat them well. My friends had prepared gifts and surprises for Valentine's week and it was honestly heart-warming to see."

Manya also helped her friends prepare the gifts but she always felt that something was missing from her own life.

"I'm the 'suffer-in-silence' type of a person and that's why my Valentines week is usually spent by distracting myself but I also feel like us GenZ's are rushing into either everything or into nothing."

Perhaps Valentine’s Week isn’t just about roses, grand gestures, or curated Instagram stories. For some, it’s Galentine’s laughter over coffee; for others, it’s quiet self-reflection and career goals.

Because love is different for all of us

Between envy, indifference, and emotional depth, one thing is clear, love means different things to different people.

While couples may paint the campus red, singles are learning to sit comfortably in their own shade. Some are healing, some are hopeful, and some are simply unbothered.

And maybe that’s the real survival guide, understanding that being single isn’t a waiting room; it’s a phase of becoming.

Whether it’s February 14 or an ordinary Tuesday, the real glow-up is knowing who you are, what you want, and refusing to settle for anything less.