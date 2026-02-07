 Indore College Tales: From Kathak Spins To Crochet Wins & Hilarious Open Mic-- Check Out Day-2 Of DAVV's Yuva Mahotsav
Day two of Yuva Mahotsav buzzed with creativity and learning as students enjoyed open mic poetry, Kathak and contemporary dance performances, an Indian Army Expo, and an inspiring talk on women empowerment. Lively exhibition stalls, crochet roses, and a popular face-painting activity added color and youthful charm to the fest.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, February 07, 2026, 06:20 PM IST
article-image
Informative Sessions |

Indore ( Madhya Pradesh): Day-2 of Yuva Mahotsav at Indore's DAVV enfolded with energy, colour and meaningful conversations, transforming the campus into space of expression, learning and celebrations.

From soulful performances to thought provoking sessions, the day reflected the spirit of youth in the most vibrant forms.

Open mic becomes the heart of creativity

The open mic stage became the heart of creativity where talented students took turns reciting poetry that spoke of emotions, identity and dreams.

The performances were graced by graceful classical Kathak and energetic contemporary dances acts, beautifully blending tradition with modern expression.

Each performance highlighted India’s rich cultural heritage while showcasing originality and confidence of young artists.

Open Mic Performances

Open Mic Performances |

Indian Army Expo draws large crowd

Adding strong educational dimension to the fest was the Indian Army Expo, which drew large crowds of curious students. Army personnels briefed the attendees about various types of drones and firearms used for national security, adding insight into modern defence technology and the discipline of armed forces life.

The interactive session sparked interest and admiration among young students many of whom engaged actively with questions.

NAGASTRA-1: India's first indigenous suicide drone

NAGASTRA-1: India's first indigenous suicide drone |

Deeply moving segment of the day was the talk by Neha Mittal, a trustee of Ekal Sansthan. Mittal expressed the theme of women empowerment, family values and resilience. While in the second session, Ashutosh Thakur spoke about the future of Youth and India’s future.

engaging session on the future of youth

engaging session on the future of youth |

Chic jhumkas, quirky keychains & more

The exhibitions stalls added charm and warmth to the fest. From Chic Jhumkas and quirky keychains to handicrafted crocheted items like roses, perfectly timed for Rose week with stalls bustling with buyers.

One of the most loved attraction was the face painting activity, where Manya Jain, a first year student of School Of Journalims And Mass Communication, DAVV, delighted students by painting designs based on thier choices.

face-painting activity

face-painting activity |

Day two of Yuva Mahotsav truly celebrated creativity, courage, culture and connection, capturing the essence of youthful enthusiasm in every corner of the campus.

(With inputs from Koustubhi Shukul)

