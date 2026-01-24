Indore Gen-Z Tales: Maggi Stall, Chai & Friends... A Perfect Unwinding Platter For DAVV Students After A Packed Schedule

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): College days are one of the most memorable times of our lives. Entering the classroom while chit-chatting with friends, laughing behind the books for almost no reason in mid of the class, waiting for the period to get over... and grab that hot cup of chai with a maggi bowl-- ohh! truly the best days!

Well, this column, we aim to cover the Gen-Z, their college stories and lifestyle. The alumni can definitely reminisce their good old days reading this series, while it offers a great chance to the current batches to capture this precious time of their lives!

Check out our first!

Episode-1: The Maggi stall DAVV students vouch for!

A few steps outside the bustling gates of Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya Takshila Parisar, near the Indian Coffee House, stands a tiny stall that almost every DAVV student has visited at least once, Sharma ji’s Maggi point.

With its modest setup, a single stove, a couple of jars, and no solid roof, the stall may look unassuming at first glance. Yet for years, it has offered a reliable and comforting pause in the otherwise hectic rhythm of campus life.

Sharma ji is a small vendor who is soft-spoken and warm and is known for preparing simple, homestyle Maggi and quick bowls of freshly tossed bhel. He doesn’t experiment with fancy additions or dramatic flavours. Instead, he sticks to the basic classic masala Maggi cooked with simple vegetables like freshly chopped tomatoes and onions, served piping hot, alongside tangy, crunchy bhel that feels just right for light afternoon cravings

Somehow, students find comfort in his simplicity and humbleness, something they often don’t even realize they were searching for.

'Pocket-friendly'

Utkarsh Dev Bundela |

“The taste is good enough for the price. Most importantly, it fits into our daily budget. Hot bowl of vegetable maggi and chai here with friends after a stressful day feels no less than bliss,” says Utkarsh Dev Bundela, a 3rd year Journalism student.

As lectures end and the campus crowds spill out, the little stall turns into a cozy escape. Some students stop by for a quick bite before heading to their hostels or homes, while others gather just to sip on hot tea.

'1 cup chai for unwinding plz'

Shraddha Jain, a second year Economics student Economics, “Me and my friends usually visit Sharma ji’s stall not because we’re hungry, but to meet and greet him. The 'kadak' tea he serves us helps us unwind after hectic schedule and prepares us for the next class."

'Therapeutic it is!'

Mahi Sirvaiya |

Mahi Sirvaiya, a student of International Institute Of Professional Studies, calls the maggi point her "adda". "We often come here. What's more relaxing than cracking jokes with friends, hear out each other over a delicious bowl of maggi. It is therapeutic," she added.

Despite being a roadside stall, this Maggi point holds a special place in DAVV students’ hearts, a space where hunger meets affordability and assures you depart with a smile!

(With Inputs from Kaustabhi Shukul)