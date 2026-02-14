 Indore News: Corporators Visit Vizag To Inspect Waste-To-Energy & STP Plants
Saturday, February 14, 2026
Indore News: Corporators Visit Vizag To Inspect Waste-To-Energy & STP Plants | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A 22-member delegation of corporators from the Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC) is currently on a study tour to Visakhapatnam. The visit aims to study best practices in sanitation, waste management and urban innovation to further strengthen Indore’s civic systems.

During the tour, the delegation inspected the waste-to-energy plant in Visakhapatnam, where nearly 1,400 tonnes of solid waste is processed daily. The plant generates around 15 MW electricity per day, of which about 2 MW is consumed for operations and the remaining generates revenue for the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation.

Corporators noted that while Indore has an advanced biogas production system from waste, Visakhapatnam is making significant strides in energy self-reliance through power generation.

The delegation later held discussions with GVMC officials on sanitation practices, public participation and urban facilities, followed by a cordial exchange of mementos between both civic bodies.

