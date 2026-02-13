Indore News: Missing Since Feb 10, 25-Year-Old MBA Student Found Dead, Naked At Classmate's Flat

Indore News: 25-Year-Old MBA Student Found Dead, Unclothed At Classmate's Flat; Went Missing On February 10 | Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The body of a 25-year-old MBA student was found without clothes at a rented room of her classmate in Madhya Pradesh’s Indore on Friday. The student had been missing since February 10, said the police.

According to Dwarakapuri Police Station, the incident took place in Ankali Gali area. The matter came to fore after neighbours complained about a foul smell coming from the room.

The lock was broken, and the student’s body was found inside. The classmate is still missing.

At present the police and forensic science team are at the spot carrying out an investigation.

What was the matter?

The room belongs to her classmate, Piyush Dhanotia, a resident of Mandsaur, who had rented it. Both were studying MBA at an institute on Sanwer Road.

Police said the student left home on February 10 with her father, saying she was going to get her Aadhaar card corrected. Her father dropped her near the Collectorate office.

After that, she did not return home and her phone was switched off.

Objectionable video posted on WhatsApp group

On the night of February 10, an objectionable video was posted from the student’s mobile phone in the college’s official WhatsApp group. In the video, the boy’s face was hidden with an emoji, but the girl’s face was clearly visible.

The college management removed the video and called the student’s father on February 11.

Family members have alleged that the accused used the girl’s mobile phone to upload objectionable videos on her WhatsApp status and also sent them to contacts saved in her phone.

On February 12, the family continued searching for her. They alleged that the police did not take quick action.

Based on suspicion, a police constable visited Piyush’s rented room but only locked it from outside and told the landlord to inform them if anyone came.

Further investigation is going on and police have launched a search for Piyush.