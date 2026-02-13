 Indore News: Missing Since Feb 10, 25-Year-Old MBA Student Found Dead, Naked At Classmate's Flat
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreIndore News: Missing Since Feb 10, 25-Year-Old MBA Student Found Dead, Naked At Classmate's Flat

Indore News: Missing Since Feb 10, 25-Year-Old MBA Student Found Dead, Naked At Classmate's Flat

A 25-year-old MBA student was found dead and unclothed in her classmate Piyush Dhanotia’s rented room in Indore’s Ankali Gali area. Missing since February 10, an objectionable video was posted from her phone the same night. Neighbours reported a foul smell. Police broke the lock and recovered her body; the accused remains absconding.

Kajal KumariUpdated: Friday, February 13, 2026, 03:52 PM IST
article-image
Indore News: 25-Year-Old MBA Student Found Dead, Unclothed At Classmate's Flat; Went Missing On February 10 | Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The body of a 25-year-old MBA student was found without clothes at a rented room of her classmate in Madhya Pradesh’s Indore on Friday. The student had been missing since February 10, said the police.

According to Dwarakapuri Police Station, the incident took place in Ankali Gali area. The matter came to fore after neighbours complained about a foul smell coming from the room. 

The lock was broken, and the student’s body was found inside. The classmate is still missing.

At present the police and forensic science team are at the spot carrying out an investigation. 

FPJ Shorts
'Unverified Reports...': Hrithik Roshan Denies Being Approached To Replace Ranveer Singh In Don 3
'Unverified Reports...': Hrithik Roshan Denies Being Approached To Replace Ranveer Singh In Don 3
How To Reach Mumbai’s Major Shiva Temples On Mahashivratri By Local Train, Metro And Bus; Check Routes
How To Reach Mumbai’s Major Shiva Temples On Mahashivratri By Local Train, Metro And Bus; Check Routes
'Agar Ham Apni Par Aa Gaye Na…': Vada Pav Girl's Mystery Man Threatens Yugam Amid 5-Month Cheating Allegation
'Agar Ham Apni Par Aa Gaye Na…': Vada Pav Girl's Mystery Man Threatens Yugam Amid 5-Month Cheating Allegation
Microsoft's AI Chief Warns 12-18 Months To Mass Automation: Lawyers, Accountants Face 'Structural Displacement'
Microsoft's AI Chief Warns 12-18 Months To Mass Automation: Lawyers, Accountants Face 'Structural Displacement'

What was the matter?

The room belongs to her classmate, Piyush Dhanotia, a resident of Mandsaur, who had rented it. Both were studying MBA at an institute on Sanwer Road. 

Police said the student left home on February 10 with her father, saying she was going to get her Aadhaar card corrected. Her father dropped her near the Collectorate office. 

After that, she did not return home and her phone was switched off.

Read Also
Indore News: 13-Year-Old Brutally Murdered; Accused On 3 Days Police Remand; Uncle Still At Large
article-image

Objectionable video posted on WhatsApp group 

On the night of February 10, an objectionable video was posted from the student’s mobile phone in the college’s official WhatsApp group. In the video, the boy’s face was hidden with an emoji, but the girl’s face was clearly visible.

The college management removed the video and called the student’s father on February 11. 

Family members have alleged that the accused used the girl’s mobile phone to upload objectionable videos on her WhatsApp status and also sent them to contacts saved in her phone.

On February 12, the family continued searching for her. They alleged that the police did not take quick action. 

Based on suspicion, a police constable visited Piyush’s rented room but only locked it from outside and told the landlord to inform them if anyone came.

Further investigation is going on and police have launched a search for Piyush.

Read Also
Indore News: 3 Men Arrested For Urinating On Hanuman Temple Wall, Later Apologise -- CCTV Footage
article-image

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Indore News: Bajrang Dal Barges In Valentine's Party At NMIMS, Creates Ruckus, Vandalises Campus;...
Indore News: Bajrang Dal Barges In Valentine's Party At NMIMS, Creates Ruckus, Vandalises Campus;...
Indore News: Missing Since Feb 10, 25-Year-Old MBA Student Found Dead, Naked At Classmate's Flat
Indore News: Missing Since Feb 10, 25-Year-Old MBA Student Found Dead, Naked At Classmate's Flat
MP News: 25 Districts In State Lack Psychiatrists, Treatment Gap Crosses 80%
MP News: 25 Districts In State Lack Psychiatrists, Treatment Gap Crosses 80%
MP News: Mhow-Indore-Bhopal Intercity Express Reduced To 18 Coaches From 24; 500 Daily Commuters...
MP News: Mhow-Indore-Bhopal Intercity Express Reduced To 18 Coaches From 24; 500 Daily Commuters...
Indore Tragedy: Two-Year-Old Bhagirathpura Water Victim Could Get Ayushman Card Only 2 Days After...
Indore Tragedy: Two-Year-Old Bhagirathpura Water Victim Could Get Ayushman Card Only 2 Days After...