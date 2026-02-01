 Indore News: 13-Year-Old Brutally Murdered; Accused On 3 Days Police Remand; Uncle Still At Large
e-Paper Get App
HomeTopnewsIndore News: 13-Year-Old Brutally Murdered; Accused On 3 Days Police Remand; Uncle Still At Large

Indore News: 13-Year-Old Brutally Murdered; Accused On 3 Days Police Remand; Uncle Still At Large

Police have secured three days’ remand of prime accused Rehan Shakir in the murder of a 13-year-old boy in Shrinagar. His uncle and co-accused Abdul Rafeeq Raza is absconding. Investigators say Shakir tried to mislead police by joining searches, but injury marks on his hands exposed him.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Sunday, February 01, 2026, 11:59 PM IST
article-image
Indore News: 13-Year-Old Brutally Murdered; Accused On 3 Days Police Remand; Uncle Still At Large | Representational image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The prime accused Rehan Shakir has been remanded in police custody for three days in connection with the brutal murder of a 13-year-old boy in Shrinagar area. His accomplice and uncle Abdul Rafeeq Raza remains absconding.

MIG police station in-charge CB Singh said, “The police have obtained three days' remand for the accused and are actively searching for his uncle. His mobile phone has been switched off since the incident, but he will be arrested soon.”

The accused is described as cunning with a criminal mindset, as he has remained largely uncooperative during interrogation. He lured the boy to the rooftop with the intention of sexually assaulting him. When the boy resisted and cried for help, Rehan struck him twice on the head with a brick, causing him to lose consciousness. The accused then strangled the boy approximately eight times, ensuring he could not survive or reveal the attempted assault. Fearing getting exposed, he panicked about disposing of the body and contacted his uncle, who assisted him in hiding it inside a bed box at his flat.

Read Also
Union Budget 2026 Sportspersons Speak: Push To 'Khelo India Mission' Will Open New Avenues For...
article-image

The accused had planned to dispose of the body from the box once the police search of the building was over. To avoid suspicion, he even joined the search party during the hunt for the missing boy. However, his plan was foiled when the police noticed scratches and injury marks on his hands, which raised their suspicions and they arrested him.

FPJ Shorts
Arrested Accused, Along With Wanted Shubham Lonkar, Allegedly Hatched Plot To Kill Rohit Shetty
Arrested Accused, Along With Wanted Shubham Lonkar, Allegedly Hatched Plot To Kill Rohit Shetty
Mumbai Airport Customs Seize ₹1.77 Crore Gold Hidden Under Aircraft Seat, Passenger Arrested
Mumbai Airport Customs Seize ₹1.77 Crore Gold Hidden Under Aircraft Seat, Passenger Arrested
Mumbai News: Lawyers Slam CIC Order Barring Advocates From Using RTI For Client Matters
Mumbai News: Lawyers Slam CIC Order Barring Advocates From Using RTI For Client Matters
Mumbai Air Quality Push Hit By Vacancies In BMC’s Climate Department
Mumbai Air Quality Push Hit By Vacancies In BMC’s Climate Department

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'Not In Interest Of Global Game': ICC REACTS After Pakistan Boycotts IND Vs PAK Clash In T20 World...
'Not In Interest Of Global Game': ICC REACTS After Pakistan Boycotts IND Vs PAK Clash In T20 World...
What Will Happen To IND Vs PAK Match In ICC T20 World Cup 2026 After Pakistan Announce Boycott
What Will Happen To IND Vs PAK Match In ICC T20 World Cup 2026 After Pakistan Announce Boycott
'Would Skip Final Too?': R Ashwin, Kevin Pietersen Question Pakistan's Decision To Boycott IND Vs...
'Would Skip Final Too?': R Ashwin, Kevin Pietersen Question Pakistan's Decision To Boycott IND Vs...
Union Budget 2026: Tax Tweaks On IPOs, STT And Buybacks Offer Market Push But Leave Common Man...
Union Budget 2026: Tax Tweaks On IPOs, STT And Buybacks Offer Market Push But Leave Common Man...
Mumbai On High Alert As 12 Minor Children, Including 8 Girls, Go Missing In 36 Hours; Trafficking...
Mumbai On High Alert As 12 Minor Children, Including 8 Girls, Go Missing In 36 Hours; Trafficking...