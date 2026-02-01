'Would Skip Final Too?': R Ashwin, Kevin Pietersen Question Pakistan's Decision To Boycott IND Vs PAK Clash In ICC T20 World Cup 2026

R Ashwin, Kevin Pietersen Question Pakistan's Decision To Boycott IND Vs PAK Clash In ICC T20 World Cup 2026 |

Mumbai, February 1: Pakistan government has taken the entire cricket fraternity by storm after announcing to boycott India vs Pakistan clash on February 15 at Premadasa Stadium in Colombo, Sri Lanka. The decision has shocked the former cricketers and cricketing fans alike. Several former cricketers have questioned the Pakistan Cricket Board's decision.

Kevin Pietersen Reacts

Former England cricketer Kevin Pietersen has raised serious concerns over the decision of boycotting the most awaited clash in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026. Taking to his official social media account, Kevin Pietersen questioned PCB decision and asked will they also boycott the game against India if they will clash in the World Cup finals.

Kevin Pietersen took to his official social media account and said, "Not sure if India can meet Pakistan in this World Cup final due to groups and play offs, but if they can, would Pakistan refuse to play the World Cup final?"

Ashwin's Social Media Post

Former Indian spinner Ravichandran Ashwin also questioned the Pakistani board on the same line. He said, "An India Pakistan clash even in the knock out is ruled out? Sure? We get there it will be a “World T 20 bye” ?"

Boycott Details

Pakistan government shared the news about the decision in a social media post and said, "The Government of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan grants approval to the Pakistan Cricket Team to participate in the ICC World T20 2026, however, the Pakistan Cricket Team shall not take the field in the match scheduled on 15th February 2026 against India."

The fixture has been finalised way before the tournament kicks off, however, Pakistan took the decision days before the World Cup commences. The Indian Cricket fans are now eager to know who will the team face at the venue on February 15 as Pakistan has decided not to step on the field for the high-stake game.