'They Fear Losing Again': BJP MP Anurag Thakur On Pakistan Boycotting India In ICC T20 World Cup 2026

New Delhi: Bharatiya Janata Party MP Anurag Thakur on Sunday reacted to Pakistan’s decision to boycott the match against India in the T20 World Cup scheduled for 15 February.

Speaking to CNN-News18, the former Union Sports Minister said the Pakistan cricket team had decided to skip the match as they feared losing again to the Indian cricket team.

For the unversed, India and Pakistan have clashed a total of 21 times at ICC events and India has defeated Pakistan 17 times.

A statement posted on the Government of Pakistan’s official X account said the authorities had approved the Pakistan cricket team’s travel to Sri Lanka for the tournament. However, the Pakistan cricket team would not take the field for its scheduled match against India on February 15, 2026. The statement did not provide further details regarding the decision.

PCB chief Mohsin Naqvi met Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif before the decision was made on Sunday.

"The Government of the Islamic Republic of Pakistar grants approval to the Pakistan Cricket Team to participate in the ICC World T20 2026, however, the Pakistan Cricket Team shall not take the field in the match scheduled on 15th February 2026 against India," the statement read.

Reportedly, the government of Pakistan took the decision to show their solidarity towards Bangladesh. Bangladesh had raised security concerns and requested for a change of venue for the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 in India. However, ICC did not agree to the request. Pakistan were the only country to vote in BCB's favour and the country was booted out, with Scotland roped in as a replacement. ICC are yet to respond to the Pakistan government's official statement.