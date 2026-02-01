'Not In Interest Of Global Game': ICC REACTS After Pakistan Boycotts IND Vs PAK Clash In T20 World Cup 2026

ICC REACTS After Pakistan Boycotts IND Vs PAK Clash In T20 World Cup 2026 | File pic

Mumbai, February 1: The International Cricket Council on Sunday released statement over the Pakistan Cricket Board's decision to India vs Pakistan clash in the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup 2026. ICC said in the statement that it still awaits official confirmation from the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) over their position to selectively participate in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026.

ICC Statement Over Pakistan Decision

The ICC notes the statement that the government of Pakistan has made regarding the decision to instruct its national team to selectively participate in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

While the ICC awaits official communication from the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), this position of selective participation is difficult to reconcile with the fundamental premise of a global sporting event where all qualified teams are expected to compete on equal terms per the event schedule.

ICC tournaments are built on sporting integrity, competitiveness, consistency and fairness, and selective participation undermines the spirit and sanctity of the competitions.

While the ICC respects the roles of governments in matters of national policy, this decision is not in the interest of the global game or the welfare of fans worldwide, including millions in Pakistan.

The ICC hopes that the PCB will consider the significant and long-term implications for cricket in its own country as this is likely to impact the global cricket ecosystem, which it is itself a member and beneficiary of.

The ICC's priority remains the successful delivery of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup which should also be the responsibility of all its members including the PCB. It expects the PCB to explore a mutually acceptable resolution, which protects the interests of all stakeholders.