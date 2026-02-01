What Will Happen To IND Vs PAK Match In ICC T20 World Cup 2026 After Pakistan Announce Boycott

The International Cricket Council (ICC) have been rocked with yet another controversy less than a week before the T20 World Cup 2026. The Pakistan government have officially announced a boycott of the IND vs PAK clash in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 on February 15.

While Pakistan have been given permission to participate, their team will not take the field for the clash in Colombo. The decision was taken as PCB and Pakistan government aim to show solidarity and support to Bangladesh, who were kicked out of the competition.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

What happens in case of boycott in an ICC event?

A boycott or a forfeit is a rare occurrence in an ICC event. The last such instance in an ICC event came way back in 1996, where Australia and West Indies both refused to play games against Sri Lanka in Sri Lanka. The ICC then awarded points to Sri Lanka with no points awarded to either Australia or West Indies. Both teams however remained in the tournament.

As if that case is used as a precedent, India will be awarded the two points for the IND vs PAK game on February 15th. Pakistan will get 0 points, going down as a loss.

However, things could complicated should net run rate come into play. Forfeiture is usually counted as a straight loss against the team not taking the field, meaning their NRR remains unaffected. Given the fine margins of the format, it could prove to be a major headache for ICC.

Read Also ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Pakistan Officially Announce Boycott Of IND Vs PAK Game In Colombo

Will Pakistan face sanctions from ICC?

ICC had reportedly threatened to sideline Pakistan from future ICC events, with the 2027 World Cup also on the horizon in 12 months. Furthermore, the world body could influence non issuance of NOCs for foreign players, meaning foreign players could have trouble gaining permission for the tournament.

Furthermore, there will be heavy losses for ICC with broadcasters well within their rights to sue for compensation. The world body could then sue the PCB in return and could fine them for flouting rules.

The ICC is yet to respond to Pakistan government's announcement and further decisions could hinge on the same.