Indore News: 3 Men Arrested For Urinating On Hanuman Temple Wall, Later Apologise -- CCTV Footage

Indore News: 3 Men Arrested In Indore For Urinating On Hanuman Temple Wall, Later Apologise -- CCTV Footage |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A shocking case that caused disgust among Indoreans came to light on Thursday, when 3 intoxicated men were allegedly caught urinating on the wall of a Hanuman Temple.

The matter came to fore through CCTV footage doing rounds on social media.

One of the footage shows two men in an extremely intoxicated state. It is clearly visible that they were unable to walk straight. As they walked in the middle of the road, one leaned on the other.

Watch the CCTV footage here:

The incident sparked outrage among the local community and Hindu organisations, who protested at the scene.

Regarding the matter, VHP leader Tannu Sharma said the incident hurt religious sentiments. He also filed a formal complaint at Raaoji Bazar police station. The community expressed concern over the disrespect shown to the sacred place.

On the basis of the complaint, police quickly reviewed CCTV footage from the temple area and identified 3 men involved in the incident – Raja Dubey, Kamal Ahirwar and Arpit Chauhan.

The 3 were arrested and brought to the police station for questioning.

Formal apology issued

After the investigation, the men issued a formal written apology. They expressed regret over their actions.

Another video of the three men apologising surfaced on social media after the incident. In the video, they could be seen holding their ears and accepting their fault.

“We made a huge mistake and we are very sorry about it. Such a mistake will never be repeated in future,” the three said.

Following this, the matter was resolved and the police took steps to ensure no further disturbance in the area.