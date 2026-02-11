 MP News: Muslim Community Boycotts Youth After Caught Urinating On Shivling In Jabalpur; Accused In Custody
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMP News: Muslim Community Boycotts Youth After Caught Urinating On Shivling In Jabalpur; Accused In Custody

MP News: Muslim Community Boycotts Youth After Caught Urinating On Shivling In Jabalpur; Accused In Custody

Muslim youth was arrested for allegedly urinating on a Shivling inside a temple in Jabalpur, hurting religious sentiments and triggering tension in the area. The Muslim community strongly condemned his act, cut all ties with him, and announced a social boycott. Police registered a case, sent him to jail, and tightened security to maintain peace.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Wednesday, February 11, 2026, 06:45 PM IST
article-image

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): The Muslim community in Jabalpur has publicly distanced itself from the youth accused of urinating on a Shivling in Jabalpur on Wednesday.

They announced that he has no connection with their society. Community leaders condemned the incident and demanded strict legal action against him.

Watch the video below :

According to information, the accused is identified as Rizwan Khan alias Rizzu alias Bhura, was arrested by Garha police for allegedly urinating on a Shivling inside an ancient temple in the Chhoti Bajariya area on February nine night. The act hurt religious sentiments and created anger among local residents.

FPJ Shorts
Beyond The Congestion Charge: The Case For Real Mobility Reform
Beyond The Congestion Charge: The Case For Real Mobility Reform
ENG Vs WI, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Harry Brook Wins Toss, West Indies Batting First At Wankhede
ENG Vs WI, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Harry Brook Wins Toss, West Indies Batting First At Wankhede
Rohit Shetty Firing Case: Mumbai Court Extends Police Custody Of All 5 Accused Till February 17
Rohit Shetty Firing Case: Mumbai Court Extends Police Custody Of All 5 Accused Till February 17
Why You Should Visit Amrit Udhyan At Rashtrapati Bhavan In 2026? Here's Your Ultimate Travel Itinerary
Why You Should Visit Amrit Udhyan At Rashtrapati Bhavan In 2026? Here's Your Ultimate Travel Itinerary

Soon after the incident, police registered a case under sections related to hurting religious feelings and arrested the accused. He was later produced before a court and sent to jail. Police said the matter is sensitive and they are taking strict steps to maintain peace.

After the arrest, members of the Muslim community submitted a memorandum to the police. In the letter, they clearly stated that the accused does not represent their community and that they strongly oppose his behaviour. They said his act is shameful and unacceptable.

Read Also
MP News: Youth Caught Urinating On Shivling In Jabalpur Temple; Purification Ritual Today; Hides...
article-image

Community representatives also demanded that the strictest punishment be given under the law so that no one repeats such an act in the future. Some leaders announced a social boycott and said the accused has been removed from the community.

Read Also
MP News: Purification Rituals Held After Youth Caught Urinating On Shivling In Jabalpur, Accused...
article-image

Purification rituals held

Meanwhile, Hindu organisations performed purification rituals at the temple. Devotees chanted prayers and carried out jalabhishek with holy water to purify the Shivling. Heavy police force was deployed to avoid any tension.

With Mahashivratri approaching, security has been increased in temples and sensitive areas. Police appealed to people to stay calm and not believe rumours.

Officials said the situation is peaceful and under control, and both communities have shown cooperation to maintain harmony.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP News: Muslim Community Boycotts Youth After Caught Urinating On Shivling In Jabalpur; Accused In...
MP News: Muslim Community Boycotts Youth After Caught Urinating On Shivling In Jabalpur; Accused In...
MP News: LoP Umang Singhar Slams Govt Over Bhagirathpura Deaths; Says Congress To Raise...
MP News: LoP Umang Singhar Slams Govt Over Bhagirathpura Deaths; Says Congress To Raise...
MP News: Train Vendors Brutally Thrashes Passenger Aboard GT Express While Ignorant Public Watches--...
MP News: Train Vendors Brutally Thrashes Passenger Aboard GT Express While Ignorant Public Watches--...
Bhopal News: 'Was Fed-Up Of...' 32-Year-Old College Professor Kills Self At Golden City Residence As...
Bhopal News: 'Was Fed-Up Of...' 32-Year-Old College Professor Kills Self At Golden City Residence As...
MP News: Mephedrone Factory Busted In Ashosk Nagar; Businessman Learnt Process Online & Sourced...
MP News: Mephedrone Factory Busted In Ashosk Nagar; Businessman Learnt Process Online & Sourced...