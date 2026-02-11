MP News: Muslim Community Boycotts Youth After Caught Urinating On Shivling In Jabalpur; Accused In Custody

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): The Muslim community in Jabalpur has publicly distanced itself from the youth accused of urinating on a Shivling in Jabalpur on Wednesday.

They announced that he has no connection with their society. Community leaders condemned the incident and demanded strict legal action against him.

A youth caught urinating on a Shivling inside a temple in Jabalpur#MadhyaPradesh #MPNews #FreePressMP pic.twitter.com/PkqB8Myw2w — Free Press Madhya Pradesh (@FreePressMP) February 10, 2026

According to information, the accused is identified as Rizwan Khan alias Rizzu alias Bhura, was arrested by Garha police for allegedly urinating on a Shivling inside an ancient temple in the Chhoti Bajariya area on February nine night. The act hurt religious sentiments and created anger among local residents.

Soon after the incident, police registered a case under sections related to hurting religious feelings and arrested the accused. He was later produced before a court and sent to jail. Police said the matter is sensitive and they are taking strict steps to maintain peace.

After the arrest, members of the Muslim community submitted a memorandum to the police. In the letter, they clearly stated that the accused does not represent their community and that they strongly oppose his behaviour. They said his act is shameful and unacceptable.

Community representatives also demanded that the strictest punishment be given under the law so that no one repeats such an act in the future. Some leaders announced a social boycott and said the accused has been removed from the community.

Purification rituals held

Meanwhile, Hindu organisations performed purification rituals at the temple. Devotees chanted prayers and carried out jalabhishek with holy water to purify the Shivling. Heavy police force was deployed to avoid any tension.

With Mahashivratri approaching, security has been increased in temples and sensitive areas. Police appealed to people to stay calm and not believe rumours.

Officials said the situation is peaceful and under control, and both communities have shown cooperation to maintain harmony.