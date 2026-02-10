 MP News: Youth Caught Urinating On Shivling In Jabalpur Temple; Purification Ritual Today; Hides Face As Crowd Films – Video
A youth was caught urinating on a Shivling inside a temple in Jabalpur’s Singraha area, hurting religious sentiments and creating tension. Locals caught and beat him before handing him to police. Hindu groups protested and demanded strict action. Police registered a case and deployed heavy force. A temple purification ceremony will be held at 12 noon.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Tuesday, February 10, 2026, 11:24 AM IST
article-image

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): A youth was caught urinating on a Shivling inside a temple in Jabalpur on Monday.

Hindu organisations have also announced that a purification ceremony will be held at the temple at 12 noon on Tuesday.

A video has surfaced showing the Shivling and the spot where the act took place, while the youth can be seen trying to hide his face as people surround him and shine flashlights on him.

Watch the video below :

According to information, he was caught by local residents in Singraha locality under Garha police station area. The incident hurt the religious feelings of the Hindu community and soon created unrest. A large number of members from Hindu organisations reached the spot and later gathered at the police station.

According to eyewitnesses, people nearby noticed the youth committing the act and immediately caught him. Angry locals thrashed him before handing him over to the police. The accused has been identified as Mohammad Rizwan alias Rijju Bhura, a resident of Kaji Mohalla.

They protested strongly and demanded strict action against the accused. Members of Bajrang Dal and Vishva Hindu Parishad said such acts are unacceptable and asked the police to take tough legal steps.

Police quickly registered a case against the accused under sections 196(1)(B), 298, and 299 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for hurting religious sentiments and disturbing peace. Officials said the matter is serious and action will be taken as per the law.

To prevent any law and order problem, heavy police force has been deployed around the temple and in the Singraha locality. Police officers are keeping close watch on the situation and have appealed to people to stay calm and maintain peace.

Vishva Hindu Parishad district minister Rakesh Kumar Singh and Garha police station in-charge Prasanna Sharma said that strict action will be taken and peace will be maintained in the area.

Police said the investigation is ongoing and the accused will face legal consequences.

