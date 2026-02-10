 Bhopal News: Collection Agent Flees After Collecting Loan Installments From 31 Women
Bhopal News: Collection Agent Flees After Collecting Loan Installments From 31 Women

A private bank collection agent, Pawan Goswami, allegedly duped 31 women by collecting ₹1.13 lakh in group loan instalments over the past year and fleeing without depositing the money. The fraud was discovered during recovery visits by bank staff. Following a complaint by the branch manager, Itkhedi police have registered an FIR and launched a search for him.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Tuesday, February 10, 2026, 09:13 AM IST
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A private bank collection agent allegedly duped 31 women by collecting the group loan instalments and then fleeing with the cash.

On the complaint of the branch manager, Itkhedi police have registered an FIR against the accused on Monday and have launched a search for him.

In his complaint given to police, branch manager of the private bank Waseem Qureshi said that Pawan Goswami was appointed to collect instalments of group loans from women borrowers in nearby villages.

Pawan used to visit villages and collect loan instalments directly from the homes of women who had taken group loans. Over the past year, Pawan collected a total of Rs 1.13 lakh from 31 women. However, instead of depositing the amount in the bank, he allegedly misappropriated the funds.

The fraud came to light when other bank staff visited the women for recovery and discovered that the instalments had already been paid. Following this, Pawan Goswami stopped coming to the bank. Police officials said efforts are currently underway to trace and arrest him.

