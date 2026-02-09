 MP News: State Ahead Of Other States In PM Mitra Park, Info Given In Rajya Sabha
Madhya Pradesh is leading among seven states in implementing the PM Mitra Park scheme, the Centre informed the Rajya Sabha. The state has allotted 1,170 acres in Dhar with a proposed investment of ₹24,175 crore. Each PM Mitra Park is expected to generate three lakh jobs, boosting the textile sector nationwide.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Monday, February 09, 2026, 10:56 PM IST
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh’s position in carrying out the work under PM Mitra Park to encourage textile industries has so far been the best among the seven states in the country.

The information came to light in a question in the Rajya Sabha. The government has allotted 1,170 acres in the Dhar district of MP under the PM Mitra Park. An amount of Rs 24,175 crore has been proposed for investment in the land.

PM Mitra Park has been proposed for Virudnagar (Tamil Nadu), Warangal (Telangana), Navsari (Gujarat), Kalaburgi (Karnataka), Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh), and Amravati (Maharashtra).

An application has been sent for allotment of 201 acres in Tamil Nadu, where the proposed investment will be Rs 2,076 crore.

In Telangana, 540 acres have been allotted. A sum of Rs 3,862 crore is set to be invested in the land. A proposal for allotment of land has been sought in Maharashtra.

The Central Government has planned to create 300,000 jobs in each PM Mitra Park.

The draft project report worth Rs 7,145 crore has been approved for MP, Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra and Telangana.

MP News: State Ahead Of Other States In PM Mitra Park, Info Given In Rajya Sabha
