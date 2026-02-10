 Bhopal News: Conmen Dupe Woman Of Her Jewellery
Two unidentified conmen duped a 55-year-old woman of her jewellery in Jahangirabad on Sunday by handing her a bundle of papers disguised as cash. Gaining her trust, they persuaded her to remove her ornaments for “safety” before fleeing. Police have registered a case and launched a search for the accused.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Tuesday, February 10, 2026, 10:34 AM IST
Bhopal News: Conmen Dupe Woman Of Her Jewellery | Representational Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Two unidentified fraudsters duped a woman of her jewellery after handing her over a bundle of paper covered with fake currency notes under Jahangirabad police station limits on Sunday.

According to reports, Barkhedi resident Kesarbai (55) was returning from Lily Talkies and was near Rashidia School when two unidentified youths approached her and engaged her in a conversation. They told her that she looked tired and needed rest.

They made her sit on a platform in the lane and offered her to bring water. After gaining her trust, they handed her a bundle of what they claimed was a bundle of Rs 1 lakh and asked her to keep it safely. Warning her of possibility of theft and robbery in the area, they convinced her to remove her jewelllery for safety. Kesarbai removed her mangalsutra, eat tops, chain which the youths wrapped in a cloth and put it in her bag before leaving for taking snacks and water.

