MP News: Couple Consumes Poison After Fight Over Making Chutney In Chhatarpur

Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh): A couple consumed poison after a small argument over making chutney turned serious in Chhatarpur on Tuesday.

The quick action of family members saved both their lives. They are now being treated in the district hospital.

What started as a minor domestic fight between husband and wife soon took a dangerous turn. Doctors say they are out of danger.

According to information, the incident took place in Alampura village under the Palera police station area of neighboring Tikamgarh district. The couple has been identified as 23-year-old Narendra Kushwaha and his 20-year-old wife Poonam Kushwaha.

Poonam had gone to attend her sister’s wedding in nearby Bela village. During the wedding function, her husband Narendra asked her to return home without eating food. Poonam wanted to eat first and then leave, but Narendra insisted that they go home immediately. He brought her back home before she could finish the meal.

After reaching home, Narendra asked Poonam to prepare chutney for lunch. She refused as she was upset, and this led to an argument between the two. The quarrel slowly became heated. In anger, Narendra prepared the chutney himself and ate his food, but the fight continued.

Soon after, in frustration, Narendra consumed pesticide kept at home. When Poonam saw his condition getting worse, she panicked and also drank the same poisonous substance.

Family members quickly noticed something was wrong and rushed both of them to a nearby hospital. After giving first aid, doctors referred them to Chhatarpur District Hospital for better treatment.

Doctors said they reached the hospital on time, which helped save their lives. Both are now stable and recovering.

After the incident, the couple said they regret their actions and promised not to repeat such a mistake. Police have taken information about the case and are carrying out necessary action.