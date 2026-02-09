 MP News: Three Youths, Same Motorcycle; Gang Targets Women While They’re Alone
MP News: Three Youths, Same Motorcycle; Gang Targets Women While They're Alone

Police probing mangalsutra snatching incidents across Agar Malwa, Susner and Rajgarh districts found a similar pattern involving three youths on a motorcycle. After multiple robberies within a week, the suspects abandoned their bike in Biaora and fled. Police recovered the motorcycle, launched a joint probe and assured arrests soon.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Monday, February 09, 2026, 07:09 PM IST
MP News: Three Youths, Same Motorcycle; Gang Targets Women While They’re Alone | FP Photo

Susner (Madhya Pradesh): The investigation into mangalsutra robbery that has happened across two districts in a span of one week revealed a strikingly similar pattern.

According to police, a mangalsutra snatching incident that occurred in Baord, Agar Malwa district on February 6 revealed three youths on a motorcycle carrying out the crime.

A day later, a similar incident took place in Susner on February 7. According to eyewitnesses, three youths on a motorcycle snatched a mangalsutra from a woman and fled at a high-speed.

As per CCTV footage and eyewitness accounts, the gang operates with precision and targets women who are alone. Police connected dots to all three recent incidents and launched a joint investigation in the matter. Amid growing fear, locals demanded for increased police patrolling and stronger surveillance measures.

SHO Keshar Rajpur said, “A case has been registered and an investigation has been launched. The accused are being identified based on CCTV footage. They will be arrested soon.”

