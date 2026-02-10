 Indore News: Water Issues, Road Complaints To Be Resolved On Priority:, Affirms Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav
Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav on Monday assured that water supply issues, drinking water problems, and road complaints across Indore will be addressed on priority. During visits to Saket Nagar, Tilak Nagar he inspected a Rs 2.27 crore road project and a government-owned quarry, directing officials to ensure timely completion, high-quality construction, and proper planning for public amenities.

Tuesday, February 10, 2026
article-image
Water issues, road complaints to be resolved on priority: Mayor

Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav on Monday said that issues related to water supply, drinking water problems and road construction complaints in various areas would be resolved on a priority basis.

The Mayor made the statement during his visit to Saket Nagar, Tilak Nagar and Manish Puri. He was accompanied by MLA MahendraHardia, Municipal Commissioner KshitijSinghal, elected representatives and senior civic officials. Discussions were held with officials to ensure projects are executed efficiently and without delay.

During the visit, the Mayor inspected a government-owned quarry land near Saket Nagar and directed officials to explore possibilities for its utilisation. He instructed that if the land falls under municipal ownership, a detailed development plan should be prepared so it can be used in future for expansion of public amenities in the area.

Focus on timely completion of Rs 2.27 crore road project

The inspection team later reviewed the road construction work from Shri Krishna Public School to MahavirBagh water tank. Being developed at a cost of around Rs 2.27 crore, the road will be 370 metres long and 18 metres wide.

The Mayor stressed the need to expedite construction, stating that the road is crucial for improving connectivity and must be completed within the stipulated timeframe. He also directed officials to maintain high construction quality and asked the contractor to complete work swiftly while minimising traffic disruption and inconvenience to residents.

Reiterating IMC s commitment to planned urban infrastructure, the Mayor said ensuring well-organised roads, water supply and other basic amenities across all areas of the city remains a top priority. He instructed officials to avoid any laxity in ongoing projects.

The team also inspected the link road connecting Manish Puri to Ring Road. Officials were directed to complete remaining construction work and shift old electricity poles standing in the middle of the road to ensure smooth traffic movement.

