 Indore Water Tragedy: Judicial Panel Invites Info, Records & Evidence From Public
Tuesday, February 10, 2026
Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A judicial commission, constituted following directions of Madhya Pradesh High Court to investigate the Bhagirathpura drinking water contamination that claimed several lives, has issued a public notice inviting affected residents and other stakeholders to submit information, records, and evidence related to the case.

The commission has called upon citizens, family members of affected individuals, public representatives, doctors, hospitals, social organizations, contractors, government officials, or anyone possessing relevant material to come forward.

The panel, headed by Justice Sushil Kumar Gupta, former High Court judge, has requested documents such as complaints or applications regarding water pollution, medical records, hospital admission slips, discharge summaries, death certificates, photographs or videos showing pipeline leaks, sewerage mixing or damage, water supply-related tender documents, work orders, inspection reports, and any other material relevant to the inquiry.

Written submissions along with supporting documents may be delivered in person at the Commission s office at Scheme No 140, RCM-10, First Floor, Anand Van, Scheme No 140, Indore, by February 28.

The commission is tasked with conducting a thorough inquiry into the incident, including causes of contamination, administrative lapses, identification of responsible individuals, public harm, medical consequences, and recommendations for corrective and preventive measures.

Close to 35 people have died, and several others fell sick due to consumption of contaminated water in Bhagirathpura recently. The findings of the commission are expected to play a key role in establishing accountability and preventing similar tragedies in future.

