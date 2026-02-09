 Indore News: Constable's Wife Found Hanging At Residence In PTC; Leaves Behind 3-Year-Old Child
A police constable’s wife, Sneha Jadon (24), allegedly died by suicide at the PTC campus in Indore on Monday. She was found hanging at her residence by her husband, head constable Shailendra Jadon. Doctors declared her dead at MY Hospital. No suicide note was found. Police are investigating the case.

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A police constable’s wife allegedly hanged herself in Madhya Pradesh’s Indore, the police said on Monday.

According to information, the incident took place at the Police Training College (PTC) campus in Indore on Monday morning. 

The incident came to light when her husband found her hanging at their residence.

The reason behind her taking the extreme step is yet to be ascertained. 

No suicide note fine

The deceased has been identified as Sneha Jadon (24). Her husband, Shailendra Jadon, is posted as a head constable at the PTC and lives on the campus. 

He took her to MY Hospital, where the doctors declared her dead, unfortunately.

After receiving information, police started an investigation. Senior PTC officials also reached the spot and are looking into the matter.

According to Azad Nagar police, no suicide note has been found so far. 

Couple hails from Morena

The couple are originally from Morena and have a 3-year-old child. Shailendra Jadon handles duty allocation work at the PTC. 

His brother is also a head constable posted at Sanyogitaganj police station.

Sneha was also a resident of Morena. Her family has been informed about the incident. Her father is a retired Army personnel. Family members are on their way to Indore.

The police are investigating all possible angles.

Further details are awaited.

Another case in 4 days

On February 5, another suicide case reported was reported in Madhya Pradesh's Indore.

A 25-year-old medical student, Antriksh Agrawal, allegedly died by suicide in the hostel of MGM Medical College.

The incident prompted a thorough investigation. The college’s Anti-Ragging Committee held a meeting under the chairmanship of Dean Dr Arvind Ghanghoria to examine all possible circumstances related to the incident.

If you or anyone you know is struggling with suicidal thoughts, seek help here:

If you or anyone you know is struggling with suicidal thoughts, seek help here: | Mental Health Helplines

