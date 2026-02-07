Indore News: Cops Prevent Suicide Attempt By Man Distressed Over Wife Leaving Home | AI Generated

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The timely intervention of two police personnel saved the life of a 26-year-old man who attempted to commit suicide at his residence under Tukoganj police station limits on Thursday night.

Tukoganj police station in-charge Jitendra Singh said that police received information that a man was about to take his own life. Two beat constables stationed at Janjeerwala Square were immediately dispatched to the spot, where they successfully intervened before the man could tighten the noose.

During questioning, the man was identified as Sonu Jarwal, a resident of Pancham Ki Phel. He informed the police that he had attempted to kill himself while under the influence of alcohol because his wife had recently left him. Following the incident, police provided counseling and informed his parents.

In another incident, a 42-year-old man committed suicide by consuming some poisonous substance under Chhatripura police station limits on Thursday. The man reportedly took the drastic step after his mobile went missing. The deceased was identified as Raju, son of Mahadev, a resident of Bakshi Street.