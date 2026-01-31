 Indore Water Tragedy: Water Resources Department Daily Wager Dies In Bhagirathpura, Toll Reaches 31; LoP Rahul Gandhi Visited Him During Treatment
The Bhagirathpura contaminated water tragedy toll rose to 31 with the death of 72-year-old Eknath Suryavanshi, a Water Resources Department worker. He died after nearly a month of treatment and prolonged ventilator support due to multi-organ failure. Rahul Gandhi had visited him during treatment. Over 450 patients have been discharged, while four remain hospitalised in Indore hospitals.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Saturday, January 31, 2026, 12:07 AM IST
article-image
Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The death toll in Bhagirathpura due to consumption of contaminated water rose to 31 after another patient succumbed on Friday.

The deceased has been identified as 72-year-old Eknath Suryavanshi, a daily wager in Water Resource Department since 1983.

Leader of Opposition (LoP) Rahul Gandhi had visited him at Bombay Hospital during his treatment.

Suryavanshi was first admitted to Shalby Hospital on December 29, 2025, after suffering from severe vomiting and diarrhoea. As his condition deteriorated, he was referred to Bombay Hospital on January 3, 2026, and was placed on ventilator support a day later. He underwent treatment for nearly 30 days and remained on ventilator support for more than 25 days.

On Thursday evening, his family discharged him from the hospital with consent and brought him home, where he passed away.

Doctors stated that Suryavanshi had developed multi-organ failure. Both his kidneys had failed, his liver was severely damaged, and the infection had affected his heart and brain. According to doctors, most patients infected due to contaminated water have suffered from multi-organ complications.

Suryavanshi had been working in the Water Resources Department since 1983 as a daily wage employee. He was later regularised after several years of service, but reportedly received a salary of around Rs 18,000 and was deprived of pension and other service benefits. His case regarding these benefits is currently pending before the High Court. He is survived by his wife, Shakuntala (63), a heart patient.

Meanwhile, more than 450 patients affected by the contaminated water outbreak have been discharged after treatment. At present, four patients remain hospitalised, including three in the ICU at Bombay Hospital and one undergoing treatment at Aurobindo Hospital.

