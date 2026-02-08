 Indore News: Gold Mangalsutra Snatched From 60-Year-Old Woman In Broad Daylight In Alot
A 60-year-old woman was robbed of her gold mangalsutra by three unidentified men in broad daylight in Alot’s Rajendra Marg area. The accused arrived on a motorcycle, tricked the victim by asking for an address, and fled after snatching the jewellery. Police have registered a case and are scanning nearby CCTV footage to trace the suspects.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Sunday, February 08, 2026, 05:58 PM IST
Alot (Madhya Pradesh): A 60-year-old woman was robbed of her gold mangalsutra by three unidentified men in broad daylight in the Rajendra Marg residential area on Tal–Jaora Road on Sunday afternoon.

The incident occurred around 3:00 pm when the victim, Chandabai (60), wife of Jagdish Khatri, was standing outside her two-storey house.

She was alone at home as other family members, including her husband, had gone out for work.

According to the victim, three men arrived on a motorcycle. Two of them stayed on the bike while the third approached her and asked for the address of a person.

When she told him that no such person lived there, he engaged her in a brief conversation.

Suddenly, the man snatched the gold mangalsutra she was wearing and ran back to the motorcycle.

The accused then fled the spot at high speed. The stolen mangalsutra had 20 gold beads and a gold pendant.

After the incident, neighbours alerted the police. Alot police registered a case against unknown accused and launched a search operation.

CCTV footage from nearby roads and surrounding areas is being examined to identify and trace the culprits.

