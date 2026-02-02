MP News: Disguised As Transgender Parsons, Men Snatch Women’s Gold Jewellery In Khandwa

Indore: Woman Among 2 Held For Assaulting Woman, Snatching Gold Chain | FP Photo

Khandwa (Madhya Pradesh): Two men disguised as transgender persons allegedly snatched gold ornaments from two women standing outside their house in Badiyagyasur village of Khandwa district on Sunday afternoon.

According to complainant Manishabai, wife of Anand Singh Devda, the two men were dressed like transgender persons and they stopped outside her house asking for water. After gaining her trust, one of them allegedly came near the doorstep while the other remained seated on the bike wearing a mask. The accused claimed they were collecting donations for an orphanage.

During the conversation, the man suddenly pulled Manishabai’s pendant from her neck. When she shouted, her mother-in-law, who was inside the house, came out. The accused then snatched her chain and mangalsutra as well before fleeing.

The complainant alleged that the accused stayed in the village for around 30 minutes and targeted other houses after striking their house.

As per reports, the accused escaped with two gold bead necklaces (16 beads each), a mangalsutra, a kanthi and a pendant—collectively valued at around Rs 70,000.

Manishabai lodged a complaint at Chhaigaon Makhan police station, following which a case was registered and the investigation began.

As per the CCTV footage from Mokhalgaon toll plaza, the accused were spotted on the Indore-Edlabad National Highway and were heading towards Indore. Police traced the bike through its number plate and have dispatched a team to Indore to arrest the suspects.