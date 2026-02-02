 MP News: Disguised As Transgender Parsons, Men Snatch Women’s Gold Jewellery In Khandwa
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreMP News: Disguised As Transgender Parsons, Men Snatch Women’s Gold Jewellery In Khandwa

MP News: Disguised As Transgender Parsons, Men Snatch Women’s Gold Jewellery In Khandwa

As per reports, the accused escaped with two gold bead necklaces (16 beads each), a mangalsutra, a kanthi and a pendant—collectively valued at around Rs 70,000. Manishabai lodged a complaint at Chhaigaon Makhan police station, following which a case was registered and the investigation began.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, February 02, 2026, 07:24 PM IST
article-image
Indore: Woman Among 2 Held For Assaulting Woman, Snatching Gold Chain | FP Photo

Khandwa (Madhya Pradesh): Two men disguised as transgender persons allegedly snatched gold ornaments from two women standing outside their house in Badiyagyasur village of Khandwa district on Sunday afternoon. 

According to complainant Manishabai, wife of Anand Singh Devda, the two men were dressed like transgender persons and they stopped outside her house asking for water. After gaining her trust, one of them allegedly came near the doorstep while the other remained seated on the bike wearing a mask. The accused claimed they were collecting donations for an orphanage.

Read Also
Bhopal: 1.36 Crore People Escape Multidimensional Poverty In MP
article-image

During the conversation, the man suddenly pulled Manishabai’s pendant from her neck. When she shouted, her mother-in-law, who was inside the house, came out. The accused then snatched her chain and mangalsutra as well before fleeing.

The complainant alleged that the accused stayed in the village for around 30 minutes and targeted other houses after striking their house.

FPJ Shorts
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Written Update, February 2: Major Leap Shows Abhira Struggling To Fulfill Mukti's Dream
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Written Update, February 2: Major Leap Shows Abhira Struggling To Fulfill Mukti's Dream
US President Donald Trump Speaks To PM Modi, Shares Picture Of Himself Featuring with PM In Magazine Cover
US President Donald Trump Speaks To PM Modi, Shares Picture Of Himself Featuring with PM In Magazine Cover
Sportvot x FPJ: ISF Amateur MMA Fight Night Thrills Crowd In Mumbai
Sportvot x FPJ: ISF Amateur MMA Fight Night Thrills Crowd In Mumbai
Heart-Melting! Japanese Volleyball Player Slides Head-Down Across Court To Apologise After Serve Hits Young Girl; Watch Viral VIDEO
Heart-Melting! Japanese Volleyball Player Slides Head-Down Across Court To Apologise After Serve Hits Young Girl; Watch Viral VIDEO

As per reports, the accused escaped with two gold bead necklaces (16 beads each), a mangalsutra, a kanthi and a pendant—collectively valued at around Rs 70,000.

Manishabai lodged a complaint at Chhaigaon Makhan police station, following which a case was registered and the investigation began.

As per the CCTV footage from Mokhalgaon toll plaza, the accused were spotted on the Indore-Edlabad National Highway and were heading towards Indore. Police traced the bike through its number plate and have dispatched a team to Indore to arrest the suspects.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP News: 2 Wanted Criminals Held With ₹1.5 Crore Md Drugs In Mandsaur
MP News: 2 Wanted Criminals Held With ₹1.5 Crore Md Drugs In Mandsaur
MP News: Union Budget Upsets State Budget Estimation
MP News: Union Budget Upsets State Budget Estimation
MP News: Supreme Court Verdict Undermines Judicial Process; Jabalpur Victim’s Father After Bail To...
MP News: Supreme Court Verdict Undermines Judicial Process; Jabalpur Victim’s Father After Bail To...
MP News: Disguised As Transgender Parsons, Men Snatch Women’s Gold Jewellery In Khandwa
MP News: Disguised As Transgender Parsons, Men Snatch Women’s Gold Jewellery In Khandwa
MP News: People Misusing Reservation System With Fake Caste Certificates, Says Bjp Mp
MP News: People Misusing Reservation System With Fake Caste Certificates, Says Bjp Mp