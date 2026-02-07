 MP News: Police Arrest Two For Snatching Ornaments From Elderly Woman
Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP, Rural) Jayraj Kuber said, "A snatching incident was reported in the Mohna police station on January 22, where an elderly woman, Rampuri Dhakad, was going towards her farm field located near the Parvati River, and suddenly two persons on a motorcycle came snatched her mangalsutra and earrings, and fled.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Saturday, February 07, 2026, 10:07 PM IST
article-image
MP News: Police Arrest Two For Snatching Ornaments From Elderly Woman | Representative Image

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh police arrested two men involved in a recent snatching of gold ornaments from an elderly woman in Gwalior district, a police official said on Saturday.

The accused have been identified as Vicky Kushwah, a resident of the Tighra area in Gwalior, and Suraj, a resident of Kailaras in Morena district. The police also recovered the stolen ornaments from their possession and the motorcycle used in the crime.

After which, based on the complaint of the victim, a case was registered and an investigation was initiated."

After which, based on the complaint of the victim, a case was registered and an investigation was initiated.” 

Based on a tip-off, two people were arrested on Friday from near the Bhadrakali Temple in the Girwai police station area. During the interrogation, the accused confessed the crime.

The accused further admitted to having committed several similar incidents in Sheopur and Shivpuri districts as well. 

